General Dynamics at AUSA 2019: Investing Now in the U.S. Army's Future

RESTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) business units will be at the Association of the U.S. Army's 2019 Annual Meeting & Exposition to showcase innovation that enables multi-domain operations for the U.S. Army, including the ability to interoperate with key allies around the world.

General Dynamics, a global aerospace and defense company with a broad portfolio of products and services including combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions and C4ISR solutions, will highlight how it enables the Army's cross-functional teams by developing new, innovative and affordable solutions that meet their core needs.

Media are invited to visit our innovative solutions at the locations listed below.

WHEN : October 14-16, 2019 | Visit www.AUSA.org for symposium hours and admissions information.

WHERE : Exhibit Halls D&E (level 2), Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D. C.

Booth 803: General Dynamics Land Systems

Booth 1007: General Dynamics Mission Systems

Booth 815: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

SOLUTIONS DEMONSTRATED:

General Dynamics Land Systems (Booth 803)

Stryker A1 MCWS: The Stryker A1 Medium Caliber Weapon System is the next generation of the Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle Dragoon (ICVD), which is currently in theater with the Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Europe. Featuring a lethal 30mm cannon mounted on a combat-proven Double-V Hull chassis, the Stryker A1 Medium Caliber Weapons Systems was successfully live fired in August 2019. It provides a solution for the Army's operational need for greater lethality in the Stryker fleet. This low-risk, proven solution is ready to meet the Army's program timelines.

General Dynamics Mission Systems (Booth 1007)

Bridging the Networks – Through internal investments, we have developed a Network Extension Kit to extend mobile network capability to Armored Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs). Tailored to improve and extend the Integrated Tactical Network and building on lessons learned from a similar effort with a Stryker BCT, it facilitates mobile and survivable command posts. We will also feature cloud-like capabilities in a Disconnected, Intermittent, Limited Bandwidth environment.

Multi-Domain Operations Weapons System – Multi-Domain Operations Weapons System – A platform independent capability that is an expeditionary, modular, tailorable, scalable platform providing mission command, armed reconnaissance, and artillery forward observer personnel with integration of SIGINT (signals intelligence), EW (electronic warfare) and cyber effects against anti-access/area denial threats. Features mounted jam-resistant friendly forces tracking capability, Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (MAPS) GEN-1 Technology and a tethered drone to bridge the ISR gap and to boost speed, precision and lethality on the battlefield.

Synthetic Training Environment – A next-generation extended reality live training solution providing a software-based, tailorable and fully immersive training experience. Partnering with the best of industry to leverage commercial off-the-shelf technologies, our solution provides capabilities now and sets the foundation for future solutions supporting the Army's complex, multi-domain fight.

TACLANE-Nano (KG-175N) Encryptor - Now NSA-certified, is the smallest, lightest and most power efficient HAIPE (High Assurance Internet Protocol Encryptor) available today. TACLANE-Nano is designed with the latest in crypto modernization technology to provide protection for voice, video and data classified up to Top Secret at over 100 Mb/s aggregate throughput. It is Military Standard-810G ruggedized to withstand the rigors of any mobile environment from backpack to flyaway kit to deployable systems and platforms.

Tactical Cross Domain Solution (TACDS): Effective and accessible communications to and from deployed soldiers is essential during multi-domain operations. TACDS brings safe and secure information sharing to the tactical edge. As a low-cost, small Size, Weight and Power (SWaP), tamper-resistant cross domain solution, TACDS is ideal for almost any vehicle, mobile shelter, ground sensor system, aircraft, UAV or soldier-worn application. TACDS brings security to mission communication between commanders and the battlefield across multiple forces and domains.

Combat Electronics and Tactical Communications and Information Systems (TacCIS): A highly customizable, vehicle based information distribution system, this technology supports real-time, high-bandwidth, secure voice and data communications across the battlefield. Capabilities include best-in-class smart displays, advanced video processing, integrated fire control, smart power distribution, and battle management solutions. These systems enable operators to rapidly assess tactical data, communicate efficiently, and execute orders with confidence in the most unpredictable environments.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (Booth 815):

Iron Fist Light Active Protection System (APS): The Iron Fist Light is an active protection system that uses independent optical sensors, tracking radar, launchers and countermeasure munitions to defeat threats at a safe distance from the defended combat vehicles. The system provides 360-degree protection coverage for close-range scenarios in both open terrain and urban environments. Its low size and weight, versatile high-performance, ability to minimize residual penetration and ease of integration position Iron Fist Light as an optimal active protection solution for any fighting vehicle.

XM1113 Rocket Assisted Projectile (RAP): The XM1113 RAP is an extended range projectile that uses rocket technology to deliver greater thrust to a round, enabling current U.S. field artillery 155mm systems the ability to fire to a range of 40km, a 30% increase from M549A1 projectiles. This capability enhances performance and increases safety for the artillery warfighter. This round is one of the most critical components of the U.S. Army's Long Range Precision Fires (LRPF) strategy and Extended Range Cannon Artillery program.

Long Range Precision Guidance Kit (LR PGK): The Long Range Precision Guidance Kit is a course correcting fuze that provides near precision accuracy for current and future 155mm High Explosive projectiles. The LR PGK uses state of the art technologies to develop a next generation guidance kit that operates in GPS contested environments. This system greatly decreases collateral damage and provides a sophisticated approach to defeating threats on the modern battlefield. LR PGK is compatible with the XM1113 Rocket Assisted Projectile and future long-range artillery systems to meet LRPF Indirect Fire program objectives.

