General Dynamics Awarded $2 Billion U.S. Department of State Global Supply Chain Contract

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced today it has won a $2 billion contract to continue managing the U.S. Department of State (DOS) global technical security supply chain. The single-award contract with the Bureau of Diplomatic Security (DS), Countermeasures Directorate includes a base period of five years and a five-year award term.

"This award demonstrates GDIT's commitment to providing world-class solutions for our customers and expanding the broader security mission of federal agencies," said GDIT President Amy Gilliland. "We are excited to continue supporting one of the federal government's largest supply chain and logistics operations."

This award adds to the scope of the current supply chain management contract, which was awarded to GDIT in June of 2012. Under the new contract, GDIT will provide DOS with a fully-integrated, turnkey solution consisting of technical security systems, engineering and solution development, hybrid supply chain and distribution management, as well as a global logistics and transportation network. These elements work together as a cohesive system of systems to deliver efficiency, cost-effectiveness and customer service.

"GDIT delivers millions of security-related items to embassies and high-threat posts worldwide," said Senior Vice President Paul Nedzbala, head of GDIT's Federal Civilian Division. "We remain committed to this important work for the State Department and its employees across the globe."

GDIT's security engineering experts apply the industry's best practices to deliver reliable and high-impact security solutions. This includes deploying supply chain and logistics experts who embrace state-of-the-art commercial supply chain processes, tools and techniques. These and other innovations counter existing and evolving security threats to U.S. diplomatic personnel and facilities.

SOURCE General Dynamics

