General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 93 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable November 9, 2018, to shareholders of record on October 5.

Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair.