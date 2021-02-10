General Dynamics CFO to speak at Barclays 2021 Industrial Select Conference

News provided by

General Dynamics

Feb 10, 2021, 13:00 ET

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chief Financial Officer Jason Aiken will speak at the Barclays 2021 Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 17, at 9:30 a.m. EST

The conference is being conducted virtually. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics Chief Financial Officer Jason Aiken will speak at the Barclays 2021 Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 17.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information is available at www.gd.com.

SOURCE General Dynamics

Related Links

http://www.gd.com