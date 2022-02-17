General Dynamics CFO to speak at Barclays 2022 Industrial Select Conference

News provided by

General Dynamics

Feb 17, 2022, 14:00 ET

RESTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chief Financial Officer Jason W. Aiken will speak at the Barclays 2022 Industrial Select Conference in Miami on Thursday, February 24, at 9:10 a.m. EST

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics Chief Financial Officer Jason W. Aiken will speak at the Barclays 2022 Industrial Select Conference in Miami on Thursday, February 24, at 9:10 a.m. EST.
General Dynamics Chief Financial Officer Jason W. Aiken will speak at the Barclays 2022 Industrial Select Conference in Miami on Thursday, February 24, at 9:10 a.m. EST.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information is available at www.gd.com.  

SOURCE General Dynamics

Also from this source

General Dynamics Mission Systems Awarded $229 million U.S. Army...

General Dynamics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics