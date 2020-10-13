General Dynamics Electric Boat awarded $327.8 million Navy contract to support fleet maintenance and Virginia-class sub development and design work

Under the contract modification, Electric Boat will undertake development studies and other work related to Virginia-class submarine design improvements, including incorporation of new technologies. The work will engage Electric Boat's engineering and design organization, which comprises more than 5,000 employees. These employees work on all facets of the submarine life cycle from concept formulation and design through construction, maintenance and modernization, and eventually to inactivation and disposal.

"Over the life of the Virginia program, the shipbuilders of Electric Boat have made improvements to the design of each ship," said Kevin Graney, President, General Dynamics Electric Boat. "This lead yard services contract will fund critical research and development work to further advance the stealth, capability and superiority of the Virginia class, providing our sailors with a greater advantage in the undersea domain."

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2019. More information about Electric Boat is available at www.gdeb.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

SOURCE General Dynamics Electric Boat

Related Links

http://www.gdeb.com

