General Dynamics European Land Systems acquires Germany's FWW Fahrzeugwerk GmbH

MADRID and NEUBRANDENBURG, Germany, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) announced today the acquisition of FWW Fahrzeugwerk GmbH, a qualified maintenance and service provider for the German Army and other international customers. FWW will become part of the newly-established General Dynamics European Land Systems – Deutschland, located in Berlin.

"The acquisition of FWW represents a significant step in expanding General Dynamics' footprint, capability and customer offerings in Germany. This acquisition is also a further step in our growth strategy to position GDELS as one of the leading land systems providers in Europe," said Alfonso Ramonet, President of General Dynamics European Land Systems.

"FWW has a wide range of services, enabling GDELS to further expand its current customer service portfolio, enter new markets and reinforce the company's position in Germany," said Thomas Kauffmann, GDELS Vice President and Managing Director, GDELS-Deutschland. "Under the umbrella of GDELS-Deutschland, FWW together with GDELS-Bridge Systems will employ around 600 highly skilled employees, demonstrating General Dynamics' strong commitment to our German customer."

"We believe the company's acquisition by GDELS represents an excellent outcome with great future potential for FWW, its employees and customers," said Thomas Bockhold, CEO and owner of FWW.

"It was key for us to find a trustful and reliable partner, who will secure and grow the company and will remain committed to the region of Mecklenburg Vorpommern," Bockhold said. "It builds on our strong values and passion for exceeding our customer's expectations and I am confident that the combination of the two companies will create a strong and reliable service provider for the German Army."

About GDELS

General Dynamics European Land Systems, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) and conducts its business through five European operating sites located in Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland. With around 2,200 highly skilled technical employees, the companies design, manufacture and deliver world-class land combat systems, including wheeled, tracked and amphibious vehicles, bridge systems, armaments, and munitions, to global customers.

www.gdels.com

About FWW

FWW Fahrzeugwerk GmbH was founded in 2001 and is based on the tradition of the defense business in the region of Neubrandenburg, Mecklenburg Vorpommern. The company is an independent maintenance and service provider for various military vehicle systems and military customers worldwide and a qualified, reliable service partner for the German Army. FWW employees approximately 220 highly skilled employees and is headquartered in Woldegk, Germany.

www.fww-gmbh.de

