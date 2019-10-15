General Dynamics' Gulfstream G500 Earns European Certification

"The G500 has been very well received in Europe," said Gulfstream president Mark Burns. "Customers in the region have been drawn to the unprecedented level of technology and innovation in the flight deck and the impact that has on safety and efficiency. In the cabin, they can see the effect technology has on the passenger experience with a rejuvenating environment, advanced ergonomics, award-winning seats, and unmatched comfort."

The G500 entered service in September 2018. The aircraft has set 35 city-pair speed records across the world including Seville, Spain, to Abu Dhabi in 5 hours and 45 minutes; Geneva to Chicago in 8 hours; Doha, Qatar, to Shannon, Ireland, in just over 7 hours and 30 minutes; and Farnborough, England, to Las Vegas in 10 hours and 20 minutes.

The G500 can travel 4,400 nautical miles/8,149 kilometers at Mach 0.90 and 5,200 nm/9,630 km at Mach 0.85. The seat collection available on the G500 was chosen for an International Yacht & Aviation Award for its advanced ergonomics and aesthetics that can be tailored to customers' design preferences and mission requirements. In addition, the G500 cabin features customized furnishings, a healthy cabin environment and 14 Gulfstream panoramic oval windows.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of General Dynamics, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, services and supports the world's most technologically advanced business-jet aircraft. Gulfstream has produced more than 2,800 aircraft for customers around the world since 1958. To meet the diverse transportation needs of the future, Gulfstream offers a comprehensive fleet of aircraft, comprising the Gulfstream G280, the Gulfstream G550, the Gulfstream G500, the Gulfstream G600, the Gulfstream G650 and the Gulfstream G650ER. More information and photos are available at www.gulfstreamnews.com.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $36.2 billion in revenue in 2018. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

