General Dynamics Land Systems Awarded Army Contract for Stryker Technical Support Services

The Army continues to modernize its Stryker fleet of vehicles through the introduction of the 30mm, up gunned Infantry Carrier Vehicle – Dragoon (ICVD), and the Double-V Hull A1 platform.

The Stryker A1 eight-wheeled vehicle is built to vastly increase power, survivability and mobility, while providing extra stowage and seating for nine Soldiers, plus a 3-Soldier crew. The Stryker fleet is considered the backbone of the Army, with nearly 4,700 vehicles fielded.

Land Systems is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD). General Dynamics Land Systems provides innovative design, engineering, technology, production, fielding and full life-cycle support for land combat vehicles around the globe. The company's extensive experience, customer-first focus and seasoned supply chain network provide unmatched capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies.

