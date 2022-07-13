General Dynamics Land Systems Awarded up to $280 Million for Trophy Active Protection System Kits for Abrams Tanks

The kits will be added to M1A2 SEPv2 and M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks as needed, continuing their fielding across the Army.

"We are honored to have been chosen by the Army to continue to provide this important capability to keep tank crew members and their vehicles safe on the battlefield," said Gordon Stein, vice president of U.S. operations at General Dynamics Land Systems.

Work on the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract is expected to extend into mid-2027.

