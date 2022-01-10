General Dynamics to Webcast 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results Conference Call

RESTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) will webcast its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results conference call on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. EST.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.gd.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live presentation.

