General Dynamics to Webcast 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results Conference Call

RESTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) will webcast its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results conference call on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. EST.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.gd.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live presentation.

More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

SOURCE General Dynamics