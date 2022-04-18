General Flynn and Patrick Byrne's The America Project Hires Election Integrity Expert

Tim Meisburger has been brought on as the Director of Election Integrity for The America Project

SARASOTA, Fla., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The America Project, founded by Patrick Byrne, General Flynn and Joe Flynn, is a 501c4 non-profit dedicated to election integrity, is expanding its staff to include a key Trump Administration political and policy veteran.

Tim Meisburger

Tim Meisburger is a democracy and governance specialist who spent many years overseas developing and managing elections and democratization programs in autocracies and emerging democracies. He is a 30-year veteran of election integrity and was appointed by the Trump Administration as Director of the Center for Democracy Rights and Governance (DRG) for the US Agency for International Development (USAID). As Director of the DRG, Tim spearheaded the Agency's response to Chinese human rights abuses and oversaw the development of a strategic response to the growing ideological and information conflict with China and Iran.

Prior to joining USAID, he worked for the Asia Foundation for 20 years; and before that for the UN, the OSCE, and as a consultant in Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe. His technical expertise includes elections assessment (including public opinion surveys and qualitative research), program development and management, civic and voter education, civil society strengthening, legal and regulatory reform, election systems, sustainable election administration.

Tim's decades long experience in managing elections, and helping citizens of autocratic countries in their struggle for democracy, gives him a unique perspective on the election integrity issues we face today in America. His papers, policy analysis and commentary on these subjects have been published in dozens of publications around the globe.

"I was attracted to TAP because of its focus on empowering people to participate in the democratic process. I believe that, with many of our formal institutions corrupted, only the people themselves still have the ability to restore integrity and credibility to our damaged election processes. At TAP, we have the resources and can develop the tools to help ordinary citizens re-establish transparent and credible election processes, and I'm proud to have the opportunity to participate in that effort." said Meisburger.

