General John F. Campbell Joins Quintillion as Leadership Team Expands

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quintillion is pleased to announce the addition of General (Ret.) John F. "JC" Campbell to its team as Special Counselor to the Board. Throughout the course of his illustrious 37-year military career, General Campbell commanded at all levels of the Army, including serving as the Commander of U.S. and NATO Forces in Afghanistan as well as the 34th Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army. General Campbell brings extensive strategic, joint, operational, and security expertise to Quintillion. His guidance will be crucial as Quintillion continues to develop its Arctic infrastructure in support of emerging U.S. national security and economic initiatives.

Long regarded as a "reluctant Arctic power," the U.S. must act expeditiously to catch up with the regional capabilities of other great powers. Quintillion stands at the ready to support that effort. With over 1,600 miles of fiber optic cable laid off the Alaskan coast, we are closing the digital divide that has precluded previous U.S. investment in the region, and we are building the necessary technological foundation on which the nation's future Arctic defense infrastructure and strategy can be built.

The addition of General Campbell to Quintillion's senior team comes less than a month after General Charles Jacoby, former Commander of NORAD and USNORTHCOM, joined Quintillion as a Senior Strategic Advisor.

Quintillion's Interim CEO, George Tronsrue III, says, "I've known and worked with JC Campbell for almost 40 years. His addition to our current leadership team provides us with an incredible and complimentary wealth of knowledge, unmatched expertise and respected relationships at the highest levels of DoD's Major commands as well as with our Arctic allies, the Pentagon and key congressional leaders. Quintillion is uniquely able to support current and future national security needs and requirements in this region; we're at the right time and in the right place, where Generals Campbell and Jacoby can provide valued guidance and support actionable plans."

General Campbell will be working closely with Quintillion in support of its federal government and strategic expansion plans and initiatives. "I am excited to join the Quintillion team and work on something I believe is critical for maintaining U.S. and global security. Fiber infrastructure and broadband connectivity in the Arctic is critical to our national defense and is fundamental to any Arctic strategy," he says.

About Quintillion

Quintillion is a private global communications corporation located in Anchorage, AK. Quintillion built and operates a submarine and terrestrial high-speed fiber optic cable system that spans the Alaskan Arctic and connects to the lower-48 using existing networks. The three-phase Quintillion subsea cable system will ultimately connect Asia to the American Pacific Northwest, and to Western Europe via the Northwest Passage through the Alaskan and Canadian Arctic.

