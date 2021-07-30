General Lighting Market Size to Increase by USD 30.50 bn during 2020-2024 | Forecasting Strategies for the New Normal | Technavio
Jul 30, 2021, 16:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the General Lighting Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.
The global general lighting market is estimated to grow by USD 30.50 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs and the growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high average cost per led fixture will restrict the market growth.
The emergence of new technologies will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the ban on incandescent bulbs in several countries is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
The general lighting market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Acuity Brands Inc., Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC, Cree Inc., Dialight Plc, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Signify NV.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive scenario, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By product, the market is classified into LED lighting and traditional lighting. The LED lighting segment will offer significant opportunities during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- LED lighting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Traditional lighting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acuity Brands Inc.
- Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC
- Cree Inc.
- Dialight Plc
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- General Electric Co.
- OSRAM GmbH
- Panasonic Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Signify NV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
