General Lighting Market Size to Increase by USD 30.50 bn during 2020-2024 | Forecasting Strategies for the New Normal | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs and the growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high average cost per led fixture will restrict the market growth.

The emergence of new technologies will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the ban on incandescent bulbs in several countries is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The general lighting market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Acuity Brands Inc., Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC, Cree Inc., Dialight Plc, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Signify NV.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive scenario, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into LED lighting and traditional lighting. The LED lighting segment will offer significant opportunities during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

