General Motors Offers Senior Unsecured Notes

DETROIT, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today it has launched an offering of senior unsecured fixed rate notes. GM intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes.

Additionally, GM has filed a registration statement, including a prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement, with the SEC for this offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents GM has filed with the SEC for more complete information about GM and this offering.

The documents are available for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting the book-running manager:



Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

Attention: Prospectus Group

60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005

800-503-4611

[email protected]



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer or sale of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the related registration statement.

