General Paul J. Selva Joins USO for Final Senior Military Tour as Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

ARLINGTON, Va., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: USO Senior Military Tour led by Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,

Gen. Paul J. Selva



WHO: J.D. Crouch II, USO CEO and President

Craig Morgan, Army veteran, TV star and Country Music entertainer

Robert Irvine, Celebrity Chef

Christopher Weidman, UFC Fighter

Shane Victorino, Former MLB Player

BJ Penn, UFC Fighter

Felice Herrig, UFC Fighter

Makua Rothman, Surfer



WHEN: March 29 – April 4



WHERE: For security reasons, locations cannot be released at this time. The tour will travel to eight locations around the world and photos will be shared in real-time on the Joint Staff Flickr page: https://www.flickr.com/photos/thejointstaff/.



WHY: Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Paul J. Selva, joined by celebrities, athletes and entertainers, will visit service members deployed and stationed overseas. The group will provide morale, recognition and support to the military and its family members.





For more than 78 years, the USO has provided a vital connection between service members, their families and the American people as a Force Behind the Forces™ and is proud to maintain a rich legacy of partnering with the Office of the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to bring a piece of home to troops around the world.





The upcoming USO tour will mark the 16th tour for Irvine, 11th for Morgan, and fourth for Gen. Selva. The trip is the first USO tour for Weidman, Victorino, Penn, Herrig, and Rothman.



INTERVIEWS: For interviews about this tour, please contact usopr@uso.org.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To Join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Kate Aquillano

(703) 209-4398

kaquillano@uso.org

SOURCE USO