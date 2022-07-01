General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market Size to Grow by USD 1.95 billion | Growing Demand from End-user Industries to Drive Growth | Technavio

For additional highlights related to market growth, View an Exclusive Sample Report

Market Dynamics

The growing demand from end-user industries is driving the growth of the market. GPTE regulates the movement of the overall machine. The implementation of automated machines in industrial applications is reducing the use of manually operated machines. These machines also help reduce expenditure on labor in the industry. The high use of automatic machines requires continuous testing of components, which is driving the demand for GPTE in end-user industries such as food and beverage, manufacturing, automotive, and energy and utilities. GPTE is used in vehicles and manufacturing units of vehicles. In APAC, the demand for passenger cars is estimated to grow, which will further drive the demand for GPTE during the forecast period.

The long replacement cycle of GPTE, such as oscillators, spectrum analyzers, signal generators, and network analyzers, is challenging the growth of the market. Buyers prefer to retrofit components rather than changing the entire system, which is less expensive when compared to buying a new product. Buyers also have the option of either contacting specialized service providers or the vendor of the GPTE for other maintenance and repairs. Thus, the long product replacement cycle prevents customers from switching between vendors or experimenting with new products, especially those offered by new players in the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Anritsu Corp., Aplab Ltd., Danaher Corp., Fortive Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., Lauterbach GmbH, National Instruments Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Seaward Electronic Ltd., SGS SA, TEGAM Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Advantest Corp., and Teledyne Technologies Inc., etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into oscilloscope, spectrum analyzer, signal generator, network analyzer, and other products. The oscilloscope segment will contribute the largest share of the market.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is classified into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Anritsu Corp., Aplab Ltd., Danaher Corp., Fortive Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., Lauterbach GmbH, National Instruments Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Seaward Electronic Ltd., SGS SA, TEGAM Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Advantest Corp., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Oscilloscope - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Oscilloscope - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Oscilloscope - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Oscilloscope - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Oscilloscope - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Spectrum analyzer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Spectrum analyzer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Spectrum analyzer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Spectrum analyzer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Spectrum analyzer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Signal generator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Signal generator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Signal generator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Signal generator - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Signal generator - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Network analyzer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Network analyzer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Network analyzer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Network analyzer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Network analyzer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Communication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Communication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Communication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Communication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Communication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Electronics and semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Electronics and semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Electronics and semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Electronics and semiconductor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Electronics and semiconductor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 74: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 75: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 76: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 78: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 112: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 116: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 120: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Advantest Corp.

Exhibit 127: Advantest Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Advantest Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Advantest Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Advantest Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 131: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Keysight Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 136: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Lauterbach GmbH

Exhibit 141: Lauterbach GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 142: Lauterbach GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Lauterbach GmbH - Key offerings

11.7 National Instruments Corp.

Exhibit 144: National Instruments Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: National Instruments Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: National Instruments Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 147: National Instruments Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: National Instruments Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 149: Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 150: Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.9 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 152: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 157: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 162: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 167: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

