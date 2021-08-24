General Services Administration (GSA) awards LiquidSpace contract to provide Flexible Coworking Services to government employees.

We are excited to see the GSA step boldly into this hybrid workplace future. Tweet this

"LiquidSpace has been meeting the needs of businesses large and small for nearly a decade by combining an agnostic and unrivaled marketplace of on-demand office and meeting space, with exclusive technology to automate the management of hybrid workplace ," said Mark Gilbreath, LiquidSpace Founder and CEO, "The events of the past two years have brought into focus the urgency of addressing the diversity, productivity, efficiency and sustainability of the workplace. We are excited to see the GSA step boldly into this hybrid workplace future and look forward to supporting them on this mission."

About LiquidSpace

LiquidSpace harnesses the power of flexible space to transform the workplace experience, giving employees the freedom and choices to work from anywhere. Our global marketplace of flexible office space combined and workplace management platform provide companies with an end-to-end, enterprise-grade SaaS solution to manage remote or distributed workplace strategies all in one place.

Flexible office operators can join LiquidSpace to reach the growing demand from the GSA and large enterprises: https://liquidspace.com/share

Enterprises who want to harness the power of flexible space to transform their hybrid workplace experience can learn more at: https://liquidspace.com/enterprise

