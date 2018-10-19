General Stan McChrystal to Deliver Keynote at Axon Accelerate 2019

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced former US Army General Stan McChrystal as the keynote speaker for Axon Accelerate 2019, the leading technology conference for public safety professionals. The retired four-star General McChrystal will deliver the keynote speech to conference attendees on May 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m MST. Axon Accelerate takes place April 30 through May 1, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information and to pre-register with early bird pricing please visit: axon.com/accelerate/register/2019 .

"We are honored to invite one of America's greatest military leaders to speak at Axon Accelerate," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "As the former head of US and international forces in Afghanistan, a former leader of Joint Special Operations Command and author of Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World, General McChrystal will provide our attendees with invaluable insight into leadership strategies and the relentless drive to protect our communities."

Axon Accelerate is a two-day thought-leadership symposium for public safety professionals from around the world. It offers hands-on training, lectures and interactive workshops. Now in its fourth year, Axon Accelerate 2019 will feature more than 100 sessions with more than 50 speakers. From April 23-27, 2019, Axon is holding a Master Instructor School where attendees can become qualified instructors of the new TASER 7 conducted energy weapon. A certification day will be held on April 29, 2019 where registrants can become qualified experts on specific Axon tools including redaction, reporting, case sharing and hardware troubleshooting.

Axon Accelerate 2018 hosted more than 1,200 law enforcement professionals. To hear from customers who attended last year's conference, please watch: https://vimeo.com/276131018 .

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give law enforcement and public safety personnel the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 300,000 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 207,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

