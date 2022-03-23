General Timothy M. Ray Joins SEMPRE as Strategic Advisor

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Satellite 2022 -- SEMPRE, the technology company created to secure America's critical infrastructure, today announced that General Timothy M. Ray (USAF ret.) has joined the company as Strategic Advisor. As the former Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, General Ray will lend his expertise in strategic deterrence to support SEMPRE's mission to reinforce and protect digital infrastructure.

"Global events have made it clear that SEMPRE's technology is more important than ever; ensuring that no matter what, our most critical communications remain functional," said Brigadier General (USAF ret.) Robert Spalding, founder and CEO of SEMPRE. "General Ray's significant experience in national security and nuclear command and control will help us further tailor our products to meet today's unique defense and commercial needs."

SEMPRE's patent-pending technology is designed for mission-critical communications and meets stringent US Government MiL SPEC standards for EMP-hardening and resiliency. Although ideal for use in military applications, SEMPRE also ensures US critical infrastructure will survive the most challenging environments. It further enables a secure, end-to-end, truly private 5G experience, providing ultra-low latency AR and VR and superior processing speeds at the farthest reaches of the edge. Furthermore, SEMPRE's technology is optimized for advanced AI/ML to allow for enhanced military operation for the autonomous battlefield.

"Gen. Spalding's dedication in defending our nation whether in public service or private enterprise is unimpeachable, and I'm eager to begin working with him again on SEMPRE's technology," added Gen. Ray. "Whatever approach we take in restoring resilience and margin in our infrastructure and national capacity must be taken as both a public and private endeavor – and to make that happen, I've joined as Strategic Advisor."

Gen. Ray earned his commission from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1985 and has logged more than 4,000 flight hours across eight separate aircraft. His previous position was Commander, Air Force Global Strike Command and Commander, Air Forces Strategic-Air, U.S. Strategic Command, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, from 2018 to 2021. Prior to that assignment, Gen. Ray served as the Deputy Commander, U.S. European Command, Stuttgart, Germany. He has also earned multiple major awards and decorations, including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Distinguished Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, and the Bronze Star.

SEMPRE (Secure EMP-Resistant Edge) is a digital infrastructure company founded by Brigadier General (ret) Robert Spalding and a team of national security and telecom pioneers. SEMPRE provides military-grade 5G and high-performance edge computing infrastructure for telecom operators, first responders, government and enterprise customers. For more information, find us on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.sempre.ai

