General Tools Grows with the addition of Garden Weasel to its expanding Brand Portfolio

Garden Weasel (www.gardenweasel.com), a leading brand of professional-grade, multi-use garden tools, was designed with the consumer experience in mind. With more than a dozen specific-purpose garden tools and 40+ years of experience, Garden Weasel stands the test of time and makes lawn and garden work more efficient and productive.

Garden Weasel tools include the original and best-selling Garden Weasel Cultivator, Weasel Claw Pro and Weasel Nut Gather and place emphasis on ergonomic features to alleviate strain on the body, and help gardeners keep upright and lessen repetitive bending. All of Garden Weasel gardening tools are engineered to deliver the highest quality and durability with balanced weight and ergonomic grips. Garden Weasel tools are truly "Solutions from the Ground Up".

Since 1922, General Tools (www.generaltools.com) has served customers in four distinct product categories; Specific Purpose tools, Precision Measurement & Layout tools, Environmental Health & Safety tools, and Repair & Remodeling tools, under two distinct brands; General and PacTool (www.pactool.us). With more than 1,000 SKUs, General Tools & Instruments has been and remains committed to innovation, delivering exceptional service for our channel partners and to helping end-users, work smarter.

"We are excited to welcome Garden Weasel to our family of brands", said General Tools President and Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Mallozzi. "With this acquisition, we are looking forward to bringing a focus on innovation and product development to the lawn and garden customer, with one of the most loved and recognized brands in the market."

Sean Williams, CEO of Faultless Brands, states, "General Tools and Instruments is well known for its innovation, quality and dedication to its customers. I believe that General Tools and Instruments will enable the Garden Weasel brand to continue to innovate and grow even further."

Founded in 1922, General Tools is a recognized leader in the design and development of specialized precision tools. With more than 1,200 products, including specific-purpose hand tools as well as precision measuring and inspection tools, General Tools remains committed to delivering exceptional customer service to professionals, DIYers and hobbyists around the world. General Tools & Instruments is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. www.generaltools.com

