Generali Global Assistance Executive Appointment And Award Win Reconfirms Commitment To Innovation

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance ("the Company"), a leader in the assistance industry since its founding in 1963, part of the global Generali Group, and the developer of a proprietary and innovative identity and digital protection platform, announced that it has hired Erik Nienaber as the new Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product Development for Identity and Digital Protection Services reconfirming its commitment to innovation.

In his new role, Nienaber will oversee a new development team as they work to advance the offerings from Generali Global Assistance's Identity and Digital Protection division. He will be instrumental in driving Generali Global Assistance's commitment to innovation by updating and adding new services to their products including more comprehensive monitoring for the dark web, improving the touchpoints used by B2B clients, and updating the core technology behind the Identity and Digital Protection Services. Nienaber has over 20 years of experience in technology and product development. He started his career at AOL as a Product Technical Manager before becoming the Head of Product Development for MySport Registration. He then went on to serve as the CTO and Vice President of Product Development for Mobile Posse, before joining Attack Software Consulting as their Head of Software Development.

Paige Schaffer, President and COO of Generali Global Assistance's Identity and Digital Protection Services Global Unit, commented on the news, "I'm thrilled with the innovations that we are already seeing under Erik's leadership during his short tenure and look forward to continued new developments to our products as we invigorate our long history of innovation. With Erik's help we continue to evolve our products to meet the changing risks and challenges clients and consumers are facing worldwide."

One of Nienaber's first actions at Generali Global Assistance was receiving an award on the Company's behalf at the 2018 Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards. Generali Global Assistance was selected as one of three finalists to receive the award for Innovation. Following Nienaber's presentation and demo of the Identity and Digital Protection Services at the North American Awards Ceremony, held in Boston on October 24th, GGA was named the bronze winner.

Nienaber commented, "I am very excited to join Generali Global Assistance and spearhead the effort to consistently develop innovative technology and ensure that it matches the award-winning level of customer service that they have become known for in their 50-year history. We are working hard to develop new solutions around how to best visualize and resolve identity threats via our easy-to-use dashboard and deliver mobile, desktop, and IoT notifications to our customer in the most timely and impactful manner. We will continue to provide our customers with user-friendly, flexible and dynamic technology that not only improves the customer experience but provides increased identity and digital protection."

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance has been a leading provider of identity and digital protection solutions, travel insurance, and other assistance services for more than 35 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative, vertically integrated travel insurance and emergency services, identity protection solutions, and beneficiary companion services. Generali Global Assistance is part of the multinational Generali Group, which for over 185 years has created a presence in 60 countries with over 74,000 employees. Our success has been built on the foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to provide assistance in the most difficult of circumstances.

