Generali Global Assistance Identity And Cyber Protection Division Expands Global Footprint

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance ("GGA"), today announced that it has successfully launched its identity and cyber protection platform, Iris Identity Protection, across 99 countries. The platform has several unique features that meet specific market needs and proactively address particular identity theft and cybersecurity issues present in each country.

In support of this expansion, Generali Global Assistance has also made the U.S. version of its Iris Identity Protection portal bilingual, in English and Spanish, to better serve the Spanish-speaking community. This provides users with the option to view all aspects of their identity theft protection and resolution services in either English or Spanish. According to a consumer survey GGA conducted earlier this year, consumers with Hispanic backgrounds are 13 percent more likely to have both paid and 5 percent more likely to have free identity theft protection products, as the Hispanic market is disproportionately affected by identity fraud. As a 2011 FTC study found, 13.4 percent of Hispanics are impacted by fraud compared to 9 percent of non-Hispanic whites, furthermore an estimated 41 million US residents, or 13.5 percent of the population, speak Spanish at home.

Paige Schaffer, CEO, Global Identity and Cyber Protection Services, commented on today's news, "While the identity theft protection market has matured within the United States, it is still a nascent industry in other countries. As a global company with decades of experience of bringing customers from distress to relief, it is our mission to help bring peace of mind to the millions of global citizens that are faced with identity theft but have no form of recourse. "

In 2019 alone, GGA launched its identity theft protection platform in 8 additional regions, expanding its footprint in France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and Italy. In addition, Generali Global Assistance signed an agreement with one of its major white label partners to expand their current identity theft protection product offering. In a few short months, GGA has delivered customer-ready products for the client in the US, Vietnam, Greece, Mexico, Argentina and other countries, making their identity protection offering one of the most robust on the market compared to other complimentary protection offerings in the space– both in the U.S. and outside of it.

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance has been a leading provider of identity and cyber protection solutions, travel insurance, and other assistance services for more than 35 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative, vertically integrated travel insurance and emergency services, identity protection solutions, and beneficiary companion services. Generali Global Assistance is part of the multinational Generali Group, which for over 185 years has created a presence in 60 countries with over 74,000 employees. Our success has been built on the foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to provide assistance in the most difficult of circumstances.

To learn more about Generali Global Assistance's identity protection offering, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/

