Generation USA Partners With Miami Dade College to Offer Free Access to Jr. Cloud Practitioner and IT Support Specialist Program

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generation USA, a nonprofit organization that transforms education to employment systems, is pleased to announce its partnership with Miami Dade College (MDC), the nation's most diverse institution, to offer students its free bootcamp-style online Jr. Cloud Practitioner and IT Support Specialist program.

Both programs are geared toward people who are problem solvers and offer the development of soft skills and building technical knowledge, which are key components to help students unlock their full potential in these growing careers.

"We're excited to partner with Generation USA and give our students this unique opportunity to build a successful career in the technology industry," said MDC President Madeline Pumariega. "We are confident our students will benefit greatly from this partnership, which aligns with the College's mission to serve as an economic, cultural, and civic leader for the advancement of our diverse global community."

Verizon is investing more than $44 million over several years in Generation to help close the opportunity gap for workers and increase access to digital skills. This initiative is part of Verizon's Citizen Verizon responsible business plan to prepare 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030.

Through this partnership, Generation will provide MDC students the chance to explore other opportunities, including apprenticeships, continuing education, internships, and full-time employment.

All of these offerings complement Generation's goal of transforming education to employment systems to prepare, place, and support people in life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible.

"We're excited to partner with Miami Dade College to give its students the chance to create their own pathways for career success," said Sean Segal, Generation USA CEO. "Through this program, we're not only preparing students for jobs and opportunities after graduation, we're also providing them with invaluable support resources such as access to our professional staff who will work with graduates to chart their next steps."

These programs are one of the many online reskilling programs Generation offers to provide students with free resources and access to multiple career pathways and full-time employment opportunities in high-demand industries. Each program takes an average of 10 to 15 weeks to complete.

For more information on Miami's programs or to apply, prospective participants can visit the information site here.

About Generation

Generation is a nonprofit that transforms education to employment systems to prepare, place, and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible. The global pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment. Even before the pandemic, more than 75 million young adults were out of work globally, and three times as many were underemployed—and 375 million workers of all ages needed to learn new skills by 2030. At the same time, certain jobs remain in high-demand, and 40 percent of employers say a skills shortage leaves them with entry-level vacancies. To date, more than 38,000 people have graduated from Generation programs, which prepare them for meaningful careers in 14 countries. Generation works with more than 3,900 employer partners and many implementation partners and funders. For more, visit usa.generation.org.

About Miami Dade College

Miami Dade College is the most diverse institution in the nation. There are 167 nations and 63 languages represented in its student body. The college's eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways including associate and baccalaureate degrees, career certificates and apprenticeships. Baccalaureate degree offerings include biological sciences, engineering, data analytics, information systems technology, education, public safety, supervision and management, nursing, physician assistant studies, film and others. MDC is the recipient of many top national awards including the Aspen Prize. As Democracy's College, MDC changes lives through accessible, high quality-teaching and learning experiences. It is the home of the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, the Eig-Watson School of Aviation, The Idea Center, the Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, the Cloud Computing Center, the Center for Learning, Innovation and Simulation, the School for Advanced Studies, and the New World School of the Arts, to name a few of its most innovative programs. MDC has been named among the nation's "Great Colleges to Work For" since the program's inception. The College embraces its responsibility to serve as an economic, cultural, and civic leader for the advancement of our diverse global community. Its alumni and employees contribute more than $3 billion annually to the local economy, and MDC graduates occupy top leadership positions in every major industry. MDC is renowned for its rich cultural programming. It is the home of the Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, the National Historic Landmark Miami Freedom Tower, the Tower Theater, Dyer Building, Koubek Center Mansion and Gardens, Live Arts Miami at MDC, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives, the Museum of Art and Design, a sculpture park and a large campus art gallery and theater system. MDC has admitted more than 2,000,000 students and counting, since it opened its doors in 1960. More than 100,000 students are currently enrolled. For more information, visit www.mdc.edu.

About Citizen Verizon

Citizen Verizon is the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Citizen Verizon empowers Verizon to deliver on its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate, and ensuring people have the skills needed for jobs of the future. Through Citizen Verizon, and the key pillars of Digital Inclusion, Climate Protection and Human Prosperity, the company is committed to providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030, supporting 1 million small businesses with resources to help them thrive in the digital economy by 2030, achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2035, and preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com.

