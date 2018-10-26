Generational Capital Markets Advises Reed's Metals in Sale to Union Corrugating Company

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Generational Capital Markets, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC and a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Reed's Metals Inc. by Union Corrugating. The acquisition closed October 31, 2018. Details were not disclosed.

Based in Brookhaven, Mississippi, Reed's Metals provides metal roofing, pole barns and pre-engineered steel buildings to the southeastern U.S. Its manufacturing sites utilize state-of-the-art technology and fabrication methods to provide unprecedented quality and service with the ability to offer same-day availability on standard roofing orders, on-site roll-forming for standing seam projects and job-site delivery within 72 hours.



With corporate headquarters in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Union Corrugating is an industry leader in metal roofing materials and supplies. It serves the residential, commercial and agricultural roofing and siding markets from 11 manufacturing facilities located throughout the central and eastern U.S. The company is part of private equity firm Industrial Opportunity Partners' portfolio.

Generational Capital Markets Managing Director Chris Heckert, with support from VP Julio Dominguez, guided the deal to a successful closing. Generational Equity Senior Managing Director James Carr established the initial relationship with Reed's Metals.

According to Heckert, "The combination of Union and Reed's Metals is an exciting development in the metal roofing and building industries, and I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish together."

About Generational Capital, LLC

Generational Capital, LLC, is a Dallas, Texas-based merger and acquisition advisory firm. Generational Capital wholly owns Generational Capital Markets, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. More information can be found at www.gencm.com.

Generational Capital and Generational Capital Markets are part of the Generational Group and are affiliated with Generational Equity, LLC, which The M&A Advisor named Investment Banking Firm of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

GCM's most recent awards include The M&A Advisor's 2018 International Deal of the Year Awards in the professional services, corporate/strategic and private equity categories.

