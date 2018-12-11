Generational Equity Advises ABA of North Texas in Sale to The Family Treatment Network

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, ABA of North Texas LLC, to The Family Treatment Network, a Pharos Capital Group LLC platform company. The acquisition closed Nov. 16, 2018.

With clinics in Plano and McKinney, ABA of North Texas provides high-quality behavioral services for children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities. Founded in 2012, the company has 33 employees and serves more than 70 children. ABA Founder and Executive Director Susan Krejci and her team will continue to provide services under the ABA of North Texas name.

"We are thrilled to be working with The Family Treatment Network and Pharos," said Krejci. "They clearly share our vision of providing caring, high-quality treatment services to children and their families, and their resources will be invaluable in ensuring greater access for those who need services like ours."

The Family Treatment Network (FTN) is a platform of child and adolescent behavioral health services businesses, including residential therapy centers, therapeutic day schools, home and community-based outpatient programs, and other child and adolescent psychiatric treatment services.

Focusing on both education and therapy, FTN offers a broad mix of high-quality programs and services with an emphasis on autism and applied behavior analysis therapy. FTN's goal is to provide best-in-class care across the full continuum of behavioral health services to children, adolescents and families from coast to coast.

Pharos Capital Group established its Family Treatment Network platform in 2015 to manage its investments in special schools, psychiatric residential treatment centers and community-based programs for children, adolescents and their families.

Headquartered in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos is a physician-founded private equity firm that invests $25 million to $50 million in growing healthcare companies that lower the total cost of care, improve patient outcomes and expand access to care.

"Pharos is committed to expanding our portfolio of behavioral health companies, and we are delighted when we find a fit as harmonious as this one," said Pharos Partner Bob Crants. "With its early childhood focus, ABA of North Texas will build on the services offered by sister FTN company Behavior Care Specialists and will further strengthen our ability to offer the applied behavior analysis model of autism treatment."

Together, ABA and Behavior Care Specialists provide autism services in seven states: Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.

Generational Equity Senior Managing Director Michael Goss's team, led by Senior VP Luan Ly, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Terry Stidham established the initial relationship with ABA.

"It was very rewarding to hear about the kids' positive and progressive developments at ABA of North Texas due to the effective model the company has in place," said Ly. "It was equally rewarding to be able to find a home for ABA of North Texas, such as FTN, to continue what has been built and much more."

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Deal Force, Generational Talis Wealth Advisory, and Generational Capital Markets, member FINRA/SIPC, are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition and strategic growth advisory services. Their four-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, and M&A transactional services.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more, visit the https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

About Family Treatment Network

The Family Treatment Network (FTN) is a complementary platform of child and adolescent behavioral health services businesses, including residential therapy centers, therapeutic day schools, home & community-based outpatient programs, and other child and adolescent psychiatric treatment services. With a strong emphasis on both education and therapy, FTN offers a broad mix of high quality programs and services with an emphasis on autism and ABA Therapy. FTN's goal is to provide best-in-class care across the full continuum of behavioral health services to children, adolescents and families from coast to coast.

About Pharos Capital Group

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group (www.pharosfunds.com) is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Since inception, Pharos has invested in 53 companies and currently has over $780 million of private equity assets under management. Pharos typically invests $25-$50 million in rapidly growing middle market companies seeking later stage funding for internal growth, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, or recapitalizations predominantly across healthcare sectors.

