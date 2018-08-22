Generational Equity Advises A&R Services in Sale to WaterStation Technology

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, A&R Services, to WaterStation Technology LLC. The acquisition closed May 8, 2018.

A&R Services is a vending machine supplier for micro market, fresh food, candy, soda, snack and coffee vending machines, as well as a vending supply products provider for the greater Colorado Springs and Denver, Colorado market. It is based in Colorado Springs.

WaterStation Technology designs and manufacturers bottle-less water stations that are environmentally friendly and human healthy. The company, based in Everett, Washington, has developed groundbreaking self-serve purification systems that produce premium mineral water that is not only more affordable than most bottled water but also much more ecologically responsible.

Generational Equity Senior Managing Director Stephen Crisham's team, led by trusted affiliate Connie Arcement-Flynn with support from VP Lori Galloway, successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director Edward Weber established the initial relationship with A&R Services.

"My job is especially rewarding when I can be instrumental in bringing two synergistic companies together, to make them both even stronger in the market," said Connie Flynn. "With WaterStation's ambitions to disseminate their water filtration systems into the corporate U.S. environment with A&R Services' penetration in that space, this promises to be a successful merger, resulting in a successful enterprise."

