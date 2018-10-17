Generational Equity Advises Dorian Business Systems in Sale to Great Hill Partners

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Dorian Business Systems Inc., by Great Hill Partners LLC. The transaction closed July 7, 2017.

Dorian Business Systems develops web-based software for the music education sector. Based in Garland, Texas, one of its software platforms, Charms Office Assistant, is recognized nationally as the premiere web-based software for all fine arts teachers, with nearly 7,000 active schools, over 35,000 active users, and close to 2,000,000 student records. Dorian has also created PT Avenue, a popular platform used as the official PTA software in many states.

Great Hill Partners provides private equity to finance the expansion, recapitalization, or acquisition of middle-market growth companies. With more than 50 portfolio companies and over 100 consolidating acquisitions, the Great Hill team has a proven track record of guiding middle-market companies toward their growth and success targets. It headquarters out of Boston, Massachusetts.

Generational Equity Michael Goss' team, led by Senior Vice President Fred Zweifel, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director David Robinson established the initial relationship with the owners of Dorian.

