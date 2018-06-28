Generational Equity Advises Protouch Staffing in Sale to W3Global

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Pro-Touch Nurses Inc. dba Protouch Staffing Inc., to W3Global Inc. The acquisition closed June 28, 2018.

Protouch Staffing, based in Plano, Texas, is one of the leading healthcare staffing companies in the U.S. The business provides permanent, temporary-to-permanent, temporary, per-diem and travel staffing for nursing and allied services positions in three major markets – Dallas, Houston and Chicago. It serves more than 1,000 clients and aims to be the benchmark in providing quality employment opportunities to more than 500 nurses per year.

W3Global is one of the foremost providers of IT professional services & staffing. Beyond IT, it also delivers staffing services for the following sectors: accounting and finance, engineering, human resources, quality and strategic consulting. Based in Coppell, Texas, W3Global likewise offers turnkey IT solutions, as well as end-to-end IT solutions for small, medium and large-scale enterprises.

"We are excited about the Protouch acquisition, as it is a strategic expansion into a new vertical," said W3Global CEO Sridhar Venkatesan. "We believe that this acquisition will bring exceptional growth opportunities that are available in the ever-demanding healthcare staffing industry."

Generational Equity Senior Managing Director Michael Goss's team, led by VP Corey Painter, successfully helped close the deal. Executive Managing Director Bill Kushnir established the initial relationship with Protouch.

"W3Global's acquisition of Protouch Staffing will add a highly experienced healthcare staffing team to its already wide array of staffing capabilities," said Painter. "The companies will undoubtedly achieve great success together."

