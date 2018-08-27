Generational Equity Advises Service Furniture and Bedding in Sale to FFO Home

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Service Furniture and Bedding Inc., to Furniture Factory Outlet LLC (FFO Home). The acquisition closed February 6, 2018.

Service Furniture and Bedding, headquartered in Fairdale, Kentucky, is a leading operator of home furnishings and bedding retailers in the Louisville area using the Furniture Liquidators brand, along with the Mattress and More name. Twenty-eight Service Furniture retail locations were included in the acquisition.

FFO Home, based in Fort Smith, Arkansas, is a fast-growing, value-oriented home furnishings retailer with 47 stores across 7 southern states. This is the first acquisition activity to complement aggressive organic growth since FFO Home received an investment from an affiliate of private equity firm Sun Capital Partners in 2016. With the completed deal, FFO Home now moves into the top 50 home furnishing retailers.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Furniture Liquidators and Mattress and More to the FFO Home family. Both of these brands have enjoyed strong leadership positions for many years," said FFO Home President and CEO Larry Zigerelli. "Furniture Liquidators provides us strong critical mass in one of our key expansion markets, and fits us strategically as a leading value-oriented retailer. Mattress and More provides an important platform to accelerate the growth of our vertically integrated bedding business."

Generational Equity Senior Managing Director Fred Zweifel successfully closed the deal, and Senior Managing Director Terry Stidham established the initial relationship with Service Furniture and Bedding.

"Service Furniture is a natural fit for FFO Home," said Zweifel. "FFO Home is backed by a leading private equity firm, Sun Capital Partners, and the investment in Service Furniture will provide capital for the company to grow."

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, DealForce, and Generational Capital Markets, member FINRA/SIPC, are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America. With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition and strategic growth advisory services. Their four-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, and M&A transactional services.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016 and 2017 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more, visit the https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

For more information:



Carl Doerksen



972-232-1125



cdoerksen@generational.com

SOURCE Generational Equity

Related Links

http://www.genequityco.com

