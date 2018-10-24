Generational Equity Expands with New Office in Cleveland, Ohio

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce continued expansion of the firm with the opening of a new office in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cleveland office is located at 5005 Rockside Road #600, Independence, Cleveland OH 44131 and its phone number is 440-582-2331.

The new office is led by Mr. Doug Smith, Senior Managing Director and Group Leader, Midwest US. "The Midwest is an attractive M&A market with many companies that offer growth opportunities to other businesses looking to expand, and to private equity firms that wish to invest," said Smith. He adds, "This office, along with the recent addition of Columbus, OH, and our long-standing office in Chicago, bolsters our visibility and coverage of the Midwest business and M&A markets."

Mr. Smith has extensive experience in various aspects of the mergers and acquisitions industry, which includes managing large teams of business analysts and leading deal-making groups. He held an executive leadership role with a company in the technology industry and was involved in the sale of that business to a Fortune 500 company. He joined Generational in 2006.

"Our company continues to implement its strategic plan to open more offices in the key target markets across North America in an ongoing effort to better serve middle market businesses," said Brenen Hofstadter, Chief M&A Officer of Generational Group. "Doug has been a key leader in our business for a long time and brings a wealth of experience to our clients. Our practice in the Midwest is growing under his leadership."

Generational Equity is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America, having won multiple industry awards, including Investment Banking Firm of the Year in 2017 and 2016, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2015 and 2014, as well as M&A Consulting Firm of the Year in 2013 and 2011. The firm has solidified its leadership position by providing world-class client service and unmatched deal making capabilities. According to Thomson Reuters, no M&A advisor has closed more deals in the lower middle market than Generational Equity over the past several years.

