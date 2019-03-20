Generations of Impact: Ensuring New & Better Cancer Treatments for Those to Come

RYE BROOK, N.Y., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone loves a little friendly competition, especially if the reward is saving lives and keeping families together. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to fighting blood cancer, knows all too well the devastation cancer causes for families and communities. LLS has kicked off its 30th annual competitive fundraising campaign, Man & Woman of the Year® - a nationwide philanthropic competition that has helped LLS invest nearly $1.3 billion in lifesaving research that is changing the landscape of cancer cures.

In nearly 100 communities across the country, a passionate group of individuals and their campaign teams will come together for an exciting 10-week philanthropic competition to win the title of "Man or Woman of the Year" and compete in honor of local children who are blood cancer survivors, known as the "Boy & Girl of the Year." Last year's national winners, Carl De Groote and Niki Salter, broke new fundraising records – $728,993 and $526,449, respectively.

"For these influential individuals, it's not about winning a title, it's about the impact they are making in the fight against blood cancer for generations ahead," said Blair Fogle, Man & Woman of the Year senior vice president. "LLS was founded 70 years ago by a family for families, at a time when a diagnosis of leukemia was a death sentence. While survival rates have increased, new and better treatments for childhood leukemia are needed desperately so that children don't have to suffer the devastating side effects of standard treatments like chemotherapy. LLS is leading the charge for children with cancer and our work to advance cutting edge treatments such as immunotherapy and precision medicine will ensure that future generations have better treatment options and quality of life."

Fogle continued, "LLS's impact on the next generation of blood cancer treatments is significant - in 2017 and 2018 alone, LLS supported 34 of the 39 FDA approvals for blood cancer treatments. As one of LLS's longest and most successful campaigns, Man & Woman of the Year has had a colossal impact on advancing cancer cures."

In today's overcrowded fundraising arena, many wonder what the "secret sauce" is for Man & Woman of the Year's ever-growing draw. Last year's Man of the Year runner-up, cancer survivor John Shumate, says "supporting organizations, such as LLS, which invest in cutting-edge research wisely, have a huge impact on not only blood cancer, but also on other cancers and diseases. I'm alive today because of an LLS-funded clinical trial and I want to help those who come after me. We are all in the fight against cancer together."

About Man & Woman of the Year

Man & Woman of the Year candidates from across the country compete in honor of a local boy and girl who are blood cancer survivors to raise the most funds for blood cancer research. Every dollar raised counts as one vote and the titles are awarded to the man and woman with the most votes at the end of the campaign. The top local fundraisers in the country win the national titles.

In addition, past participants will show their star power by competing again in Man & Woman of the Year's "All Star" competition. This program provides an opportunity for select Man & Woman of the Year alumni to represent their local campaign nationally.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to fighting blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

