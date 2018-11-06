LONDON, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Generics Global Industry Almanac 2013-2022



Summary

Global Generics industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5353673



Key Questions Answered:



- What was the size of the global generics market by value in 2017?

- What will be the size of the global generics market in 2022?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global generics market?

- How has the market performed over the last five years?

- How large is the global generics market in relation to its regional counterparts?



Scope

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global generics market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.



- For the purposes of this profile, a generic drug is defined as a copy of an ethical (prescription) drug formerly protected by patents that have now expired. Both unbranded generics and all branded generics are included. However, off-patent drugs that continue to be offered by the original manufacturer under the original name, and which form part of the 'generic-eligible' market, are not included.

- The market value is evaluated at ex-factory prices.

- Market volume is quantified here as the percentage of the total ethical pharmaceutical market volume in a country or region which is accounted for by generic drugs. It is therefore a generics penetration rate measure, not an absolute measure of market volume.

- Regional volumes are calculated as weighted averages of countries which make up the region in question where volume data exists.

- Note that any volumes of "1" (one) or 100% are due to rounding as MarketLine does not believe that generics will ever fully represent 100% of the medicinal market in any country or region.

- All currency conversions were calculated at constant average annual 2017 exchange rates.

- The global generics market had total revenues of $307.6bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% between 2013 and 2017.

- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.9% between 2013 and 2017, to reach a total of 70.2% in 2017.

- The US is the largest market in the world; it made up 33.5% of the global value in 2017. Other large markets include China, Japan, Germany, and India.



Reasons to buy

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global generics market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global generics market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key generics market players' global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global generics market with five year forecasts by both value and volume



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5353673



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

