Generics Markets, 2030 - Focus on Value-Added Medicines & Supergenerics
Nov 11, 2019, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generics Market: Focus on Value-Added Medicines / Supergenerics, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2018, it was estimated that the availability of low-cost, generic versions of pharmaceutical interventions saved nearly USD 1.6 trillion in healthcare costs in the US over the last decade.
The Generics Market: Focus on Value-added Medicines / Supergenerics, 2019-2030' report features an extensive study of supergenerics, as well as the current landscape and future potential of technology providers that are offering innovative platforms / solutions to supergeneric drug developers.
Given the cost benefits offered, generic medicines usually have high adoption rates. Moreover, upcoming patent expiries of several blockbuster drugs, such as LYRICA, Cialis, Advair and Sensipar, have intensified the interest of several drug manufacturers in the development of generics. As more generic drugs get approved by regulators across the globe, the competition in the industry has steadily increased.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future opportunity within the market. Based on several parameters, such as size of the generic drugs market, share of supergenerics within the generic drugs market and expected annual growth rate across various geographies, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market, in the mid to long term, for the period 2019-2030.
Amongst other elements, the report features:
- An overview of recently approved supergenerics (over the period 2016-2018), featuring information on route of administration, target disease indication(s), target therapeutic area(s), approval timeline, submission classification code and most active drug developers (in terms of number of product approvals). Additionally, it provides a detailed assessment of technology providers, offering platforms / solutions for supergeneric drug development, including information on year of establishment, company size and geographical location.
- An informed competitiveness analysis of the technologies captured in our database, taking into consideration relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on company size of technology provider) and other important technology-related specifications, such as the type of molecule, impact on drug properties and route of administration.
- Elaborate profiles of prominent technology developers engaged in this domain, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a detailed description of its technology platform(s), recent developments and a comprehensive future outlook.
- A list of marketed generics that, we believe, are likely to be developed as supergenerics in the near future, based on an in-depth analysis taking into consideration multiple relevant parameters, such as the current annual cost of treatment of the parent drug, year of patent expiry, revenues generated in the year before patent expiry, target therapeutic area and number of competitor (generic) drugs available in the market.
- Detailed case studies on five approved supergeneric drugs, including an overview of the product along with information on the original / parent drug, value proposition offered by the supergeneric version, pricing strategies adopted by the developer (if available), annual revenues of the supergeneric and parent drug (if available) and the key learnings / takeaways from individual case studies.
- A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, featuring a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall supergenerics industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Overview of Generic Drugs
3.2.1. Key Challenges within the Generics Industry
3.2.1.1. Policy Changes
3.2.1.2. Increasing Competition
3.2.1.3. Price Erosion
3.3. Supergenerics
3.3.1. Techniques Used for the Development of Supergenerics
3.3.2. Regulatory Pathways for Approval of Supergenerics
3.4. Advantages of Supergenerics
3.4.1. Improved Efficacy
3.4.2. Increased IP Protection
3.4.3. Cost and Time Efficient Development Process
3.5. Challenges Related to Supergenerics
3.6. Future Perspectives
4 SUPERGENERIC DRUGS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Supergenerics: Overall Market Overview
4.2.1. Analysis by Route of Administration
4.2.2. Analysis by Target Indication
4.2.3. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area
4.2.4. Analysis by Approval Timeline
4.2.5. Analysis by Submission Classification Code
4.2.6. Analysis by Route of Administration, Target Therapeutic Area and Submission Classification Code
4.2.7. Analysis by Most Active Players
5 TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS FOR SUPERGENERIC DEVELOPMENT: MARKET LANDSCAPE
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Supergenerics Technology Providers: Overall Market Overview
5.3. Analysis by Type of Drug Modification
5.4. Analysis by Type of Technology
5.5. Analysis by Type of Molecules Formulated / Delivered
5.6. Analysis by Route of Administration
5.7. Analysis by Type of Value Addition
5.8. Analysis by Type of Molecule, Route of Administration and Type of Value Addition
5.9. Analysis by Year of Establishment
5.10. Analysis by Company Size
5.11. Analysis by Geography
5.12 Platform Competitiveness Analysis
6 COMPANY PROFILES: SUPERGENERIC TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Ascendia Pharmaceuticals
6.2.1. Company Overview
6.2.2. Technology Overview
6.2.2.1. NanoSol
6.2.2.2. AmorSol
6.2.2.3. EmulSol
6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.3. CritiTech
6.3.1. Company Overview
6.3.2. Technology Overview
6.3.2.1. Spray Drying Technology
6.3.2.2. Supercritical Precipitation Technology
6.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.4. Crossject
6.4.1. Company Overview
6.4.2. Technology Overview
6.4.2.1. ZENEO
6.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.5. DelSiTech
6.5.1. Company Overview
6.5.2. Technology Overview
6.5.2.1. DelSiTech Silica
6.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.6. Heron Therapeutics
6.6.1. Company Overview
6.6.2. Technology Overview
6.6.2.1. Biochronomer
6.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.7. Intellipharmaceutics International
6.7.1. Company Overview
6.7.2. Financial Information
6.7.3. Technology Overview
6.7.3.1. Hypermatrix
6.7.3.2. nPODDDS
6.7.3.3. PODRAS
6.7.3.4. IntelliFOAM
6.7.3.5. IntelliGITransporter
6.7.3.6. IntelliMatrix
6.7.3.7. IntelliOsmotics
6.7.3.8. IntelliPaste
6.7.3.9. IntelliPellets
6.7.3.10. IntelliShuttle
6.7.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.8. Kashiv BioSciences
6.8.1. Company Overview
6.8.2. Technology Overview
6.8.2.1. GRANDE
6.8.2.2. KRONOTEC
6.8.2.3. BIOMAXX
6.8.2.4. LOAD
6.8.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.9. Latitude Pharmaceuticals
6.9.1. Company Overview
6.9.2. Technology Overview
6.9.2.1. Nano-E
6.9.2.2. PG-Depot
6.9.2.3. ARTSS
6.9.2.4. RFAP Matrix
6.9.2.5. RTTS
6.9.2.6. 24H
6.9.2.7. MiniSpheres
6.9.2.8. GelPatch
6.9.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.10. Mayne Pharma
6.10.1. Company Overview
6.10.2. Financial Information
6.10.3. Technology Overview
6.10.3.1. SUBA
6.10.3.2. Cleantaste
6.10.3.3. Pellet Technology
6.10.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlooks
6.11. Neurelis
6.11.1. Company Overview
6.11.2. Technology Overview
6.11.2.1. Intravail
6.11.2.2. ProTek
6.11.2.3. Hydrogel
6.11.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.12. Rubicon Research
6.12.1. Company Overview
6.12.2. Technology Overview
6.12.2.1. RubiERT
6.12.2.2. RubiDT
6.12.2.3. RubiReten
6.12.2.4. RubiSRL
6.12.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.13. Taiwan Liposome Company
6.13.1. Company Overview
6.13.2. Financial Information
6.13.3. Technology Overview
6.13.3.1. BioSeizer
6.13.3.2. NanoX
6.13.3.3. Polymeric Micelle
6.13.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.14. tesa Labtec
6.14.1. Company Overview
6.14.2. Technology Overview
6.14.2.1. Transfilm
6.14.2.2. Mucofilm
6.14.2.3. Rapidfilm
6.14.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7 CASE STUDY OF APPROVED SUPERGENERIC DRUGS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Austedo
7.2.1. Overview
7.2.2. Originator Drug Overview
7.2.3. Value Proposition
7.2.4. Financial Information
7.2.5. Key Learnings
7.3. Abraxane
7.4. Avycaz
7.5. Procysbi
7.6. Trokendi XR
8 LIKELY DRUG CANDIDATES FOR SUPERGENERIC DEVELOPMENT
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Marketed Generic Drugs, 2016-2018
8.2.1. Most Likely Candidates for supergeneric development
8.2.2. Likely Candidates for supergeneric development
8.2.3. Less Likely Candidates for supergeneric development
8.2.4. Least Likely Candidates for supergeneric development
9 SWOT ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Strengths
9.3. Weakness
9.4. Opportunities
9.5. Threats
9.6. Concluding Remarks
10 MARKET FORECAST
11 CONCLUSION
12 APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
13 APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aoqiwd
SOURCE Research and Markets
