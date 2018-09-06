Generous Scholarship Now Open for Top Community College Students Planning to Transfer

This year, students will apply to the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship exclusively via the new Common App for Transfer, an online platform that hosts the applications of more than 650 colleges and universities.

"Selective institutions increasingly recognize the extraordinary potential of the nation's community college students, but many students may not realize the transfer options available to them," said Seppy Basili, the Foundation's executive director. "We're excited to streamline our application to ensure that students have time to research their options and simultaneously apply for our scholarship."

"The process of applying to both college and scholarships can be time-consuming and stressful for transfer students," said Jenny Rickard, President and CEO of The Common Application. "By enabling potential Cooke Scholars to complete their Common App and scholarship application at the same time, we hope to eliminate some of the barriers for these students and empower them to focus on presenting their best selves to prospective colleges and universities."

To be eligible for this program, applicants must:

Be a current student or a recent graduate of an accredited U.S. community college or two-year institution with sophomore status.

Intend to enroll full time in an accredited four-year college in fall 2019.

Earn a cumulative unweighted GPA of 3.5 or above in college.

Demonstrate financial need.

The final deadline to submit a completed application is November 27, 2018. The Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship application will close at midnight in the applicant's local time zone.

For more details on the scholarship and the application process, please visit: www.jkcf.org/transfer.

About the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation



The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded $190 million in scholarships to nearly 2,500 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive counseling and other support services. The Foundation has also provided over $100 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

About The Common Application



The Common Application is a not-for-profit member organization committed to the pursuit of access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Each year, more than one million students, one-third of whom are first-generation, apply to college through the Common App's free online application platform. The Common App serves more than 800 member colleges and universities across 20 countries. To learn more, visit commonapp.org, follow @CommonApp, and #CommonApp.

