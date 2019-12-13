Genesco Fits 400 Children With New Footwear For The Holidays

About Genesco Inc.

Genesco Inc., (NYSE:GCO) a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,490 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com , www.journeyskidz.com , www.journeys.ca , www.schuh.co.uk , www.littleburgundyshoes.com , www.johnstonmurphy.com , www.johnstonmurphy.ca , www.trask.com , and www.dockersshoes.com . In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the Trask brand, the licensed Dockers brand, and other brands. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com .