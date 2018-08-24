Genesco Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Summary

Net sales increased 6% to $654 million

Comparable sales increased 3%

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.01

Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.04 1

Genesco Inc. (NYSE : GCO ) for the three months ended August 4, 2018, today reported GAAP earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.01, compared to a loss per diluted share of $(0.20) in the second quarter last year. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in both periods, the Company reported second quarter earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.04, compared to a loss per diluted share of $(0.10) last year.

Robert J. Dennis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Our second quarter performance was highlighted by our strongest quarterly comparable sales increase in more than two years. Sales trends at Journeys and Johnston & Murphy accelerated compared with solid first quarter results driven by positive store comps at both businesses, leading to our first overall positive store comp in eight quarters. This positive store comp allowed us to leverage expenses, which along with the move of an important back-to-school sales week into the second quarter due to the calendar shift, led to a significant improvement in overall profitability versus the prior year period. Comparable sales at the Lids Sports Group remained negative, although trends once again improved on a sequential basis. Similarly, Schuh's comp result was meaningfully better versus the first quarter, however, it was still negative as several factors in the U.K. combined to create a challenging selling environment during the second quarter.

"The third quarter so far has seen an acceleration in comparable sales over the second quarter driven by the continued strength of our U.S. footwear businesses during the heart of the important back-to-school season. We are encouraged by the momentum at Journeys and Johnston & Murphy but remain cautious in our outlook for Lids and Schuh over the remainder of the fiscal year due to the lack of visibility into improving trends. Longer-term, we continue to believe that the work we are doing to transform our operating model in response to changing consumer behavior and the evolving retail environment will lead to enhanced profitability and greater shareholder value."

Second Quarter Review

Net sales for the second quarter of Fiscal 2019 increased 6% to $654 million from $617 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2018. Comparable sales increased 3%, with stores up 2% and direct up 7%. Direct-to-consumer sales were 10% of total retail sales for the quarter, up a little over last year.

Comparable Sales Comparable Same Store and Direct Sales: 2QFY19 2QFY18 Journeys Group 10% 1% Schuh Group (7)% 3% Lids Sports Group (5)% (2)% Johnston & Murphy Group 8% (1)% Total Genesco Comparable Sales 3% 0% Same Store Sales 2% (2)% Comparable Direct Sales 7% 30%

Second quarter gross margin this year was 49.2% compared with 49.7% last year. The 50 basis point decrease reflects primarily increased markdowns to clear slower-moving product at Schuh and Johnston & Murphy's wholesale operations, as well as at Journeys due in part to the shift in the calendar, partially offset by better full price selling in the Company's other business segments.

Selling and administrative expense for the second quarter this year was 48.8%, down 120 basis points, compared to 50.0% of sales for the same period last year. The decrease as a percentage of sales reflects the leveraging of rents, selling salaries, and several other expense categories on higher sales, partially offset by higher bonus accruals.

Genesco's GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $1.4 million this year compared with an operating loss of $2.0 million last year. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in both periods, operating income for the second quarter was $2.4 million this year compared with an operating loss of $1.6 million last year. Adjusted operating margin was 0.4% of sales in the second quarter of Fiscal 2019 and (0.3)% last year.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 35.5% in Fiscal 2019 compared to -18.9% last year. The adjusted tax rate, reflecting Excluded Items, was 37.6% in Fiscal 2019 compared to 31.9% last year. The higher adjusted tax rate for this year reflects the inability to recognize a tax benefit for certain overseas losses, partially offset by the lower U.S. federal income tax rate following the passage of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act in December 2017.

GAAP earnings from continuing operations were $0.2 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2019, compared to a loss of $3.9 million in the second quarter last year. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in both periods, second quarter earnings from continuing operations were $0.8 million in Fiscal 2019, compared with a loss of $2.0 million last year.

Cash, Borrowings and Inventory

Cash and cash equivalents at August 4, 2018 were $49.8 million, compared with $43.5 million at July 29, 2017. Total debt at the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2019 was $83.3 million compared with $190.9 million at the end of last year's second quarter, a decrease of 56%. Inventories decreased 9% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2019 on a year-over-year basis.

Capital Expenditures and Store Activity

For the second quarter, capital expenditures were $12 million, which consisted of $7 million related to store remodels and new stores and $5 million related to direct to consumer, omnichannel, information technology, distribution center and other projects. Depreciation and amortization was $19 million. During the quarter, the Company opened eight new stores and closed 31 stores. Excluding Locker Room by Lids in Macy's stores, the Company ended the quarter with 2,540 stores compared with 2,621 stores at the end of the second quarter last year, or a decrease of 3%. Square footage was down 2% on a year-over-year basis, both including and excluding Lids Locker Room departments in Macy's stores.

Fiscal 2019 Outlook

For Fiscal 2019, the Company is reiterating its previously announced full-year guidance and expects:

Comparable sales to be up 1% to 3%, and

Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $3.05 to $3.45 .2

Access the conference call referenced below for details regarding changes in guidance assumptions.

Conference Call, Management Commentary and Investor Presentation

The Company has posted detailed financial commentary and a supplemental financial presentation of second quarter results and guidance on its website, www.genesco.com, in the investor relations section. The Company's live conference call on September 7, 2018, at 7:30 a.m. (Central time), may be accessed through the Company's website, www.genesco.com. To listen live, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary software.

Safe Harbor Statement



This release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding the performance outlook for the Company and its individual businesses (including, without limitation, sales, expenses, margins and earnings) and all other statements not addressing solely historical facts or present conditions. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations reflected in these statements. A number of factors could cause differences. These include adjustments to estimates and projections reflected in forward-looking statements, including the level and timing of promotional activity necessary to maintain inventories at appropriate levels; the Company's ability to complete the sale of the Lids Sports Group business on acceptable terms and the timing of any sale transaction; the imposition of tariffs on imported products or the disallowance of tax deductions on imported products; disruptions in product supply or distribution; unfavorable trends in fuel costs, foreign exchange rates, foreign labor and material costs, and other factors affecting the cost of products; the effects of the British decision to exit the European Union, including potential effects on consumer demand, currency exchange rates, and the supply chain; the effectiveness of the Company's omnichannel initiatives; costs associated with changes in minimum wage and overtime requirements; costs associated with wage pressure associated with a full employment environment in the U.S. and the U.K.; weakness in the consumer economy and retail industry; competition in the Company's markets, including online and including competition from some of the Company's vendors in both the licensed sports and branded footwear markets; fashion trends that affect the sales or product margins of the Company's retail product offerings; weakness in shopping mall traffic and challenges to the viability of malls where the Company operates stores, related to planned closings of department stores or other factors; risks related to the potential for terrorist events, especially in malls and shopping districts; the effects of the implementation of federal tax reform on the estimated tax rate reflected in certain forward-looking statements; changes in buying patterns by significant wholesale customers; bankruptcies or deterioration in financial condition of significant wholesale customers or the inability of wholesale customers or consumers to obtain credit; the Company's ability to continue to complete and integrate acquisitions, expand its business and diversify its product base; changes in the timing of holidays or in the onset of seasonal weather affecting period-to-period sales comparisons; and the performance of athletic teams, the participants in major sporting events such as the NBA finals, Super Bowl and World Series, developments with respect to certain individual athletes, and other sports-related events or changes that may affect period-to-period comparisons in the Company's Lids Sports Group retail businesses. Additional factors that could affect the Company's prospects and cause differences from expectations include the ability to build, open, staff and support additional retail stores and to renew leases for existing stores and control occupancy costs, and to conduct required remodeling or refurbishment on schedule and at expected expense levels; deterioration in the performance of individual businesses or of the Company's market value relative to its book value, resulting in impairments of fixed assets or intangible assets or other adverse financial consequences and the timing and amount of such impairments or other consequences; unexpected changes to the market for the Company's shares; variations from expected pension-related charges caused by conditions in the financial markets; costs and reputational harm as a result of disruptions in the Company's business or information technology systems either by security breaches and incidents or by potential problems associated with the implementation of new or upgraded systems; the Company's ability to execute its cost-reduction initiatives and to achieve acceptable levels of expense in a changing retail environment; and the cost and outcome of litigation, investigations and environmental matters involving the Company. Additional factors are cited in the "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of, and elsewhere in, our SEC filings, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC website, www.sec.gov, or by contacting the investor relations department of Genesco via our website, www.genesco.com. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of the subject matter of this release are beyond Genesco's ability to control or predict. Genesco undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Forward-looking statements reflect the expectations of the Company at the time they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such statements.

About Genesco Inc.

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear, sports apparel and accessories in more than 2,650 retail stores and leased departments throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Germany, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.shibyjourneys.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.lids.com, www.lids.ca, www.lidslockerroom.com, www.trask.com, and www.dockersshoes.com. The Company's Lids Sports Group division operates the Lids headwear stores, the Locker Room by Lids and other team sports fan shops and single team clubhouse stores. In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the Trask brand, the licensed Dockers brand, and other brands. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.

1 Excludes asset impairment charges, legal and other matters, and a gain related to Hurricane Maria, net of tax effect and other tax items ("Excluded Items"). A reconciliation of earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share from continuing operations in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") with the adjusted earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share numbers is set forth on Schedule B to this press release. The Company believes that disclosure of earnings and earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.

2 A reconciliation of the adjusted financial measures cited in the guidance to their corresponding measures as reported pursuant to GAAP is included in Schedule B to this press release.

GENESCO INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Aug. 4, % of July 29, % of 2018 Net Sales 2017 Net Sales Net sales $ 653,892 100.0% $ 616,506 100.0% Cost of sales 332,450 50.8% 309,999 50.3% Gross margin 321,442 49.2% 306,507 49.7% Selling and administrative expenses 319,042 48.8% 308,435 50.0% Asset impairments and other, net 1,039 0.2% 58 0.0% Earnings (loss) from operations 1,361 0.2% (1,986) -0.3% Other components of net periodic benefit cost (1) 0.0% 24 0.0% Interest expense, net 1,103 0.2% 1,249 0.2% Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 259 0.0% (3,259) -0.5% Income tax expense 92 0.0% 616 0.1% Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 167 0.0% (3,875) -0.6% Provision for discontinued operations, net (182) 0.0% (73) 0.0% Net Loss $ (15) 0.0% $ (3,948) -0.6% Basic earnings (loss) per share: Before discontinued operations $ 0.01 $ (0.20) Net earnings (loss) $ - $ (0.21) Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic 19,342 19,152 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Before discontinued operations $ 0.01 $ (0.20) Net earnings (loss) $ - $ (0.21) Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted 19,442 19,152

GENESCO INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Aug. 4, % of July 29, % of 2018 Net Sales 2017 Net Sales Net sales $ 1,298,851 100.0% $ 1,259,874 100.0% Cost of sales 655,581 50.5% 634,454 50.4% Gross margin 643,270 49.5% 625,420 49.6% Selling and administrative expenses 641,166 49.4% 624,403 49.6% Asset impairments and other, net 2,591 0.2% 177 0.0% Earnings (loss) from operations (487) 0.0% 840 0.1% Other components of net periodic benefit cost 19 0.0% 56 0.0% Interest expense, net 2,131 0.2% 2,426 0.2% Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (2,637) -0.2% (1,642) -0.1% Income tax expense (benefit) (496) 0.0% 1,236 0.1% Loss from continuing operations (2,141) -0.2% (2,878) -0.2% Provision for discontinued operations, net (205) 0.0% (185) 0.0% Net Loss $ (2,346) -0.2% $ (3,063) -0.2% Basic loss per share: Before discontinued operations $ (0.11) $ (0.15) Net loss $ (0.12) $ (0.16) Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic 19,310 19,171 Diluted loss per share: Before discontinued operations $ (0.11) $ (0.15) Net loss $ (0.12) $ (0.16) Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted 19,310 19,171

GENESCO INC. Sales/Earnings Summary by Segment (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Aug. 4, % of July 29, % of 2018 Net Sales 2017 Net Sales Sales: Journeys Group $ 304,995 46.6% $ 258,953 42.0% Schuh Group 98,159 15.0% 97,625 15.8% Lids Sports Group 166,877 25.5% 180,230 29.2% Johnston & Murphy Group 68,441 10.5% 64,860 10.5% Licensed Brands 15,336 2.3% 14,697 2.4% Corporate and Other 84 0.0% 141 0.0% Net Sales $ 653,892 100.0% $ 616,506 100.0% Operating Income (Loss): Journeys Group (1) $ 7,661 2.5% $ (2,194) -0.8% Schuh Group 1,073 1.1% 4,538 4.6% Lids Sports Group 1,152 0.7% 3,040 1.7% Johnston & Murphy Group 928 1.4% 1,547 2.4% Licensed Brands (396) -2.6% (1,051) -7.2% Corporate and Other(2) (9,057) -1.4% (7,866) -1.3% Earnings (loss) from operations 1,361 0.2% (1,986) -0.3% Other components of net periodic benefit cost (1) 0.0% 24 0.0% Interest, net 1,103 0.2% 1,249 0.2% Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 259 0.0% (3,259) -0.5% Income tax expense 92 0.0% 616 0.1% Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 167 0.0% (3,875) -0.6% Provision for discontinued operations, net (182) 0.0% (73) 0.0% Net Loss $ (15) 0.0% $ (3,948) -0.6% (1)Includes a $0.3 million charge for acquisition transition expenses in the second quarter of Fiscal 2018. (2)Includes a $1.0 million charge in the second quarter of Fiscal 2019 which includes $0.9 million for asset impairments and $0.6 million in legal and other matters, partially offset by a $0.5 million gain related to Hurricane Maria. Includes a $0.1 million charge in the second quarter of Fiscal 2018 for asset impairments.

GENESCO INC. Sales/Earnings Summary by Segment (in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Aug. 4, % of July 29, % of 2018 Net Sales 2017 Net Sales Sales: Journeys Group $ 611,137 47.1% $ 543,072 43.1% Schuh Group 178,425 13.7% 174,081 13.8% Lids Sports Group 325,617 25.1% 357,131 28.3% Johnston & Murphy Group 144,125 11.1% 137,653 10.9% Licensed Brands 39,401 3.0% 47,707 3.8% Corporate and Other 146 0.0% 230 0.0% Net Sales $ 1,298,851 100.0% $ 1,259,874 100.0% Operating Income (Loss): Journeys Group (1) $ 21,298 3.5% $ 5,278 1.0% Schuh Group (4,567) -2.6% 3,851 2.2% Lids Sports Group (4,210) -1.3% 1,254 0.4% Johnston & Murphy Group 5,934 4.1% 5,367 3.9% Licensed Brands (90) -0.2% 1,224 2.6% Corporate and Other(2) (18,852) -1.5% (16,134) -1.3% Earnings (loss) from operations (487) 0.0% 840 0.1% Other components of net periodic benefit cost 19 0.0% 56 0.0% Interest, net 2,131 0.2% 2,426 0.2% Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (2,637) -0.2% (1,642) -0.1% Income tax expense (benefit) (496) 0.0% 1,236 0.1% Loss from continuing operations (2,141) -0.2% (2,878) -0.2% Provision for discontinued operations, net (205) 0.0% (185) 0.0% Net Loss $ (2,346) -0.2% $ (3,063) -0.2% (1)Includes a $0.3 million charge for acquisition transition expenses in the first six months of Fiscal 2018. (2)Includes a $2.6 million charge in the first six months of Fiscal 2019 which includes $2.2 million for asset impairments and $1.0 million in legal and other matters, partially offset by a $0.6 million gain related to Hurricane Maria. Includes a $0.2 million charge in the first six months of Fiscal 2018 for asset impairments.

GENESCO INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) Aug. 4, 2018 July 29, 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,786 $ 43,520 Accounts receivable 38,483 39,411 Inventories 606,748 670,104 Other current assets 79,338 83,578 Total current assets 774,355 836,613 Property and Equipment 365,926 362,304 Goodwill and other intangibles 179,295 364,488 Other non-current assets 48,220 34,108 Total Assets $ 1,367,796 $ 1,597,513 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable $ 215,528 $ 242,729 Current portion long-term debt 1,625 2,051 Other current liabilities 100,966 106,252 Total current liabilities 318,119 351,032 Long-term debt 81,712 188,823 Pension liability - 5,989 Deferred rent and other long-term liabilities 143,807 134,772 Equity 824,158 916,897 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,367,796 $ 1,597,513

GENESCO INC. Store Count Activity Balance Balance Balance 01/28/17 Open Close 02/03/18 Open Close 08/04/18 Journeys Group 1,249 45 74 1,220 13 18 1,215 Schuh Group 128 7 1 134 4 3 135 Lids Sports Group (1) 1,240 18 99 1,159 11 45 1,125 Johnston & Murphy Group 177 7 3 181 1 - 182 Total Retail Units 2,794 77 177 2,694 29 66 2,657 (1)Includes 117 Locker Room by Lids in Macy's stores as of August 4, 2018.

GENESCO INC. Store Count Activity Balance Balance 05/5/18 Open Close 08/04/18 Journeys Group 1,221 3 9 1,215 Schuh Group 136 - 1 135 Lids Sports Group (1) 1,141 5 21 1,125 Johnston & Murphy Group 182 - - 182 Total Retail Units 2,680 8 31 2,657 (1)Includes 117 Locker Room by Lids in Macy's stores as of August 4, 2018.

GENESCO INC. Comparable Sales Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Aug. 4, July 29, Aug. 4, July 29, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Journeys Group 10% 1% 8% (2)% Schuh Group (7)% 3% (10)% 6% Lids Sports Group (5)% (2)% (6)% (1)% Johnston & Murphy Group 8% (1)% 7% (2)% Total Comparable Sales 3% 0% 1% 0% Same Store Sales 2% (2)% 0% (3)% Comparable Direct Sales 7% 30% 9% 29%

Schedule B Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Three Months Ended August 4, 2018 and July 29, 2017 Three Months Ended August 4, 2018 July 29, 2017 Net of Per Share Net of Per Share In Thousands (except per share amounts) Pretax Tax Amounts Pretax Tax Amounts Earnings (loss) from continuing operations, as reported $ 167 $ 0.01 $ (3,875) $ (0.20) Pretax adjustments: Impairment charges $ 928 591 0.03 $ 58 44 - Other legal matters 614 429 0.02 - - - Gain on Hurricane Maria (503) (369) (0.02) - - - Acquisition transition expenses - - - 288 199 0.01 Total adjustments $ 1,039 651 0.03 $ 346 243 0.01 Tax impact for share-based awards 452 0.02 2,167 0.11 Other tax items (460) (0.02) (520) (0.02) Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations(1)and (2) $ 810 $ 0.04 $ (1,985) $ (0.10) . (1)The adjusted tax rate for the second quarter of Fiscal 2019 is 37.6% including a FIN 48 discrete item of less than $0.1 million. The adjusted tax rate for the second quarter of Fiscal 2018 is 31.9% including a FIN 48 discrete item of less than $0.1 million. (2)EPS reflects 19.4 million and 19.2 million share count for Fiscal 2019 and 2018, respectively, which includes common stock equivalents in only Fiscal 2019. The Company believes that disclosure of earnings and earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.

Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (Loss) Three Months Ended August 4, 2018 and July 29, 2017 Three Months Ended August 4, 2018 Operating Adj Operating In Thousands Income (Loss) Adjust Income (Loss) Journeys Group $ 7,661 $ - $ 7,661 Schuh Group 1,073 - 1,073 Lids Sports Group 1,152 - 1,152 Johnston & Murphy Group 928 - 928 Licensed Brands (396) - (396) Corporate and Other (9,057) 1,039 (8,018) Total Operating Income $ 1,361 $ 1,039 $ 2,400 Three Months Ended July 29, 2017 Operating Adj Operating In Thousands Income (Loss) Adjust Income (Loss) Journeys Group $ (2,194) $ 288 $ (1,906) Schuh Group 4,538 - 4,538 Lids Sports Group 3,040 - 3,040 Johnston & Murphy Group 1,547 - 1,547 Licensed Brands (1,051) - (1,051) Corporate and Other (7,866) 58 (7,808) Total Operating Loss $ (1,986) $ 346 $ (1,640)

Schedule B Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Six Months Ended August 4, 2018 and July 29, 2017 Six Months Ended August 4, 2018 July 29, 2017 Net of Per Share Net of Per Share In Thousands (except per share amounts) Pretax Tax Amounts Pretax Tax Amounts Earnings (loss) from continuing operations, as reported $ (2,141) $ (0.11) $ (2,878) $ (0.15) Pretax adjustments: Impairment charges $ 2,202 1,652 0.08 $ 177 122 - Other legal matters 992 744 0.04 - - - Gain on Hurricane Maria (603) (452) (0.02) - - - Acquisition transition expenses - - - 288 199 0.01 Total adjustments $ 2,591 1,944 0.10 $ 465 321 0.01 Tax impact for share-based awards 452 0.02 2,167 0.11 Other tax items (585) (0.03) (496) (0.02) Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations(1)and (2) $ (330) $ (0.02) $ (886) $ (0.05) . (1)The adjusted tax rate for the first six months of Fiscal 2019 is 618% including a FIN 48 discrete item of less than $0.1 million. The adjusted tax rate for the first six months of Fiscal 2018 is 24.7% including a FIN 48 discrete item of less than $0.1 million. (2)EPS reflects 19.3 million and 19.2 million share count for Fiscal 2019 and 2018, respectively, which excludes common stock equivalents in both years. The Company believes that disclosure of earnings and earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.

Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (Loss) Six Months Ended August 4, 2018 and July 29, 2017 Six Months Ended August 4, 2018 Operating Adj Operating In Thousands Income (Loss) Adjust Income (Loss) Journeys Group $ 21,298 $ - $ 21,298 Schuh Group (4,567) - (4,567) Lids Sports Group (4,210) - (4,210) Johnston & Murphy Group 5,934 - 5,934 Licensed Brands (90) - (90) Corporate and Other (18,852) 2,591 (16,261) Total Operating Income (Loss) $ (487) $ 2,591 $ 2,104 Six Months Ended July 29, 2017 Operating Adj Operating In Thousands Income (Loss) Adjust Income (Loss) Journeys Group $ 5,278 $ 288 $ 5,566 Schuh Group 3,851 - 3,851 Lids Sports Group 1,254 - 1,254 Johnston & Murphy Group 5,367 - 5,367 Licensed Brands 1,224 - 1,224 Corporate and Other (16,134) 177 (15,957) Total Operating Income $ 840 $ 465 $ 1,305

Schedule B Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Forecasted Earnings from Continuing Operations Fiscal Year Ending February 2, 2019 In Thousands (except per share amounts) High Guidance Low Guidance Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2019 Forecasted earnings from continuing operations $ 63,053 $ 3.23 $ 54,554 $ 2.80 Adjustments: (1) Store impairment, other legal matters, gain on hurricane 3,854 0.20 4,579 0.23 Tax impact for share-based awards 452 0.02 452 0.02 Adjusted forecasted earnings from continuing operations (2) $ 67,359 $ 3.45 $ 59,585 $ 3.05 (1)All adjustments are net of tax where applicable. The forecasted tax rate for Fiscal 2019 is approximately 27.5%. (2)EPS reflects 19.5 million share count for Fiscal 2019 which includes common stock equivalents. This reconciliation reflects estimates and current expectations of future results. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations and estimates, for reasons including those included in the discussion of forward-looking statements elsewhere in this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such expectations and estimates.

