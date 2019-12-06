Genesco Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results
-Third Quarter Comps Increased 3%, Including Positive Store Comps-
-Earnings Per Share Exceed Company's Expectations-
-Company Raises Full Year Outlook-
Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Summary
- Net sales were flat at $537 million
- Comparable sales increased 3%
- GAAP EPS from continuing operations increased to $1.31 vs. $1.00 last year
- Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations increased to $1.331 vs. $0.97 last year
Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today reported GAAP earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $1.31 for the three months ended November 2, 2019, compared to $1.00 in the third quarter last year. Adjusted for the excluded items in both periods, the Company reported third quarter earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $1.33 compared to $0.97 per diluted share last year.
Robert J. Dennis, Genesco chairman, president and chief executive officer, said, "Our third quarter results meaningfully exceeded our expectations. Consolidated comparable sales increased 3% driven by the ongoing strength of our Journeys business, coupled with a much improved performance from Schuh in the U.K. The third quarter represented our tenth consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales for our footwear businesses and included digital comp growth of almost 20% as well as our ninth consecutive quarter of positive store comps. At the same time, higher gross margins at each of our divisions combined with our aggressive share repurchase activity over the past several months helped to achieve a 37% increase in adjusted earnings per share versus a year ago.
"The fourth quarter has started well, highlighted by solid results during the Black Friday through Cyber Monday period versus the comparable period last year. Based on our strong third quarter results and positive start to the holiday season, we are raising our full-year guidance. We now expect earnings per share for Fiscal 2020 to be between $4.10 to $4.40, with an expectation that earnings for the year will be near the mid-point of the range, up from our previous range of $3.80 to $4.20. Our year-to-date performance highlights the success we are having as a footwear-focused company. Looking ahead, we believe the strong market positions occupied by each of our footwear businesses provide us with compelling future growth prospects which we are committed to capitalizing on to generate greater value for our shareholders."
1Excludes a charge for asset impairments, net of tax effect in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 ("Excluded Items"). A reconciliation of earnings and earnings per share from continuing operations in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") with the adjusted earnings and earnings per share numbers is set forth on Schedule B to this press release. The Company believes that disclosure of earnings and earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.
Third Quarter Review
Net sales for the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 were flat at $537 million compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2019. Excluding the effect of lower exchange rates, net sales would have increased $2 million compared to last year. Comparable sales increased 3%, with stores up 1% and direct up 19%. Direct-to-consumer sales were 11.4% of total retail sales for the quarter, compared to 9.6% last year.
Comparable Sales
Comparable Same Store and Direct Sales:
3QFY20
3QFY19
Journeys Group
4%
9%
Schuh Group
3%
(4)%
Johnston & Murphy Group
(6)%
10%
Total Genesco Comparable Sales
3%
6%
Same Store Sales
1%
6%
Comparable Direct Sales
19%
12%
Third quarter gross margin this year was 49.2%, up 70 basis points, compared with 48.5% last year. The increase as a percentage of sales reflects higher initial margins and decreased markdowns for Journeys Group, improved margin in both sale and full price product at Schuh Group and a higher mix of direct to consumer sales and improved wholesale gross margin in Johnston & Murphy Group.
Selling and administrative expense for the third quarter this year was 44.2%, up 60 basis points, compared to 43.6% of sales for the same period last year. The increase as a percentage of sales was driven by the negative comparable sales at Johnston & Murphy and increased selling salaries, partially offset by decreased store rent.
Genesco's GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $25.9 million, or 4.8% of sales this year, compared with $26.4 million, or 4.9% of sales last year. Adjusted for the excluded items in both periods, operating income for the third quarter was $26.7 million this year compared with $26.3 million last year. Adjusted operating margin was 5.0% of sales in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 and 4.9% last year.
Income tax expense for the quarter was $6.5 million, or 25.4% in Fiscal 2020 compared to $5.9 million, or 23.0% last year. Adjusted income tax expense, reflecting excluded items, was $6.9 million, or 26.2% in Fiscal 2020 compared to $6.4 million, or 25.1% last year. The higher adjusted tax amount for this year reflects the inability to recognize a tax benefit for certain foreign losses.
GAAP earnings from continuing operations were $19.0 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020, compared to $19.7 million in the third quarter last year. Adjusted for the excluded items in both periods, third quarter earnings from continuing operations were $19.4 million, or $1.33 per share, in Fiscal 2020, compared to $19.1 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.
Cash, Borrowings and Inventory
Cash and cash equivalents at November 2, 2019, were $55.8 million, compared with $53.4 million at November 3, 2018. Total debt at the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 was $79.5 million compared with $81.8 million at the end of last year's third quarter, a decrease of 3%. Inventories increased 4% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 on a year-over-year basis.
Capital Expenditures and Store Activity
For the third quarter, capital expenditures were $8 million, which consisted of $5 million related to store remodels and new stores and $3 million related to direct-to-consumer, omnichannel, information technology, distribution center and other projects. Depreciation and amortization was $12 million. During the quarter, the Company opened four new stores and closed six stores. The Company ended the quarter with 1,492 stores compared with 1,537 stores at the end of the third quarter last year, or a decrease of 3%. Square footage was down 2% on a year-over-year basis.
Share Repurchases
For the third quarter of Fiscal 2020, the Company repurchased 1,150,198 shares for approximately $41.3 million at an average price of $35.90 per share. Since late December 2018 through last Friday, the Company has spent approximately $235 million repurchasing over 5.5 million shares across three authorizations totaling $325 million, including a new $100 million authorization announced in late September.
Fiscal 2020 Outlook
For Fiscal 2020, the Company expects:
- Comparable sales to be up 2% to 3%, and
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $4.10 to $4.40 with an expectation that earnings per share for the year will be near the mid-point of the range. 2
Access the conference call for details regarding guidance assumptions.
Conference Call and Summary Financial Presentation and Guidance
The Company has posted a summary financial presentation of third quarter results and guidance on its website, www.genesco.com, in the investor relations section. The Company's live conference call on December 6, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. (Central time), may be accessed through the Company's website, www.genesco.com. To listen live, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary software.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding the performance outlook for the Company and its individual businesses (including, without limitation, sales, expenses, margins and earnings) and all other statements not addressing solely historical facts or present conditions. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations reflected in these statements. A number of factors could cause differences. These include adjustments to estimates and projections reflected in forward-looking statements, including the level and timing of promotional activity necessary to maintain inventories at appropriate levels; the timing and amount of any share repurchases by the Company; the imposition of tariffs on imported products by the Company or its vendors as well as the ability and costs to move production of products to countries from which imported goods are not subject to tariffs; potential disruption to the flow of goods in the ports due to reactions made by companies to the potential imposition of tariffs; the Company's ability to obtain from suppliers products that are in-demand on a timely basis and effectively manage disruptions in product supply or distribution; unfavorable trends in fuel costs, foreign exchange rates, foreign labor and material costs, and other factors affecting the cost of products; the effects of the British decision to exit the European Union and other sources of weakness in the U.K. market, including potential effects on consumer demand, currency exchange rates, and the supply chain; the effectiveness of the Company's omnichannel initiatives; costs associated with changes in minimum wage and overtime requirements; cost associated with wage pressure associated with a full employment environment in the U.S. and the U.K. and competitor wage decisions; weakness in the consumer economy and retail industry for the products we sell; competition in the Company's markets, including online and including competition from the Company's vendors in the branded footwear market; fashion trends, including the lack of new fashion trends or products, that affect the sales or product margins of the Company's retail product offerings; weakness in shopping mall traffic and challenges to the viability of malls where the Company operates stores, related to planned closings of department stores and other stores or other factors and the extent and pace of growth of online shopping; risks related to the potential for terrorist events, especially in malls and shopping districts; changes in buying patterns by significant wholesale customers; bankruptcies or deterioration in financial condition of significant wholesale customers or the inability of wholesale customers or consumers to obtain credit; the Company's ability to continue to complete and integrate acquisitions, expand its business and diversify its product base; retained liabilities associated with divestitures of businesses including potential liabilities under leases as the prior tenant or as a guarantor of certain leases; and changes in the timing of holidays or in the onset of seasonal weather affecting period-to-period sales comparisons. Additional factors that could affect the Company's prospects and cause differences from expectations include the ability to build, open, staff and support additional retail stores and to renew leases in existing stores and control or lower occupancy costs, and to conduct required remodeling or refurbishment on schedule and at expected expense levels; the Company's ability to eliminate stranded costs associated with dispositions, including the sale of the Lids Sport Group business; the Company's ability to realize anticipated cost savings, including rent savings; deterioration in the performance of individual businesses or of the Company's market value relative to its book value, resulting in impairments of fixed assets, operating lease right of use assets or intangible assets or other adverse financial consequences and the timing and amount of such impairments or other consequences; unexpected changes to the market for the Company's shares or for the retail sector in general; costs and reputational harm as a result of disruptions in the Company's business or information technology systems either by security breaches and incidents or by potential problems associated with the implementation of new or upgraded systems; and the cost and outcome of litigation, investigations and environmental matters involving the Company. Additional factors are cited in the "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of, and elsewhere in, our SEC filings, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC website, www.sec.gov, or by contacting the investor relations department of Genesco via our website, www.genesco.com. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of the subject matter of this release are beyond Genesco's ability to control or predict. Genesco undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Forward-looking statements reflect the expectations of the Company at the time they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such statements.
About Genesco Inc.
Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,490 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.schuh.co.uk, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.trask.com, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the Trask brand, the licensed Dockers brand, and other brands. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.
2 A reconciliation of the adjusted financial measures cited in the guidance to their corresponding measures as reported pursuant to GAAP is included in Schedule B to this press release.
GENESCO INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter 3
Quarter 3
Nov. 2,
% of
Nov. 3,
% of
2019
Net Sales
2018
Net Sales
Net sales
$ 537,263
100.0%
$ 539,828
100.0%
Cost of sales
273,061
50.8%
277,910
51.5%
Gross margin
264,202
49.2%
261,918
48.5%
Selling and administrative expenses
237,460
44.2%
235,601
43.6%
Asset impairments and other, net
799
0.1%
(70)
0.0%
Operating income
25,943
4.8%
26,387
4.9%
Other components of net periodic benefit cost
(92)
0.0%
(30)
0.0%
Interest expense, net
602
0.1%
837
0.2%
Earnings from continuing operations before
income taxes
25,433
4.7%
25,580
4.7%
Income tax expense
6,454
1.2%
5,886
1.1%
Earnings from continuing operations
18,979
3.5%
19,694
3.6%
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(80)
0.0%
(5,307)
-1.0%
Net Earnings
$ 18,899
3.5%
$ 14,387
2.7%
Basic earnings per share:
Before discontinued operations
$ 1.31
$1.01
Net earnings
$ 1.31
$0.74
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic
14,465
19,462
Diluted earnings per share:
Before discontinued operations
$ 1.31
$1.00
Net earnings
$ 1.30
$0.73
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted
14,529
19,637
GENESCO INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nov. 2,
% of
Nov. 3,
% of
2019
Net Sales
2018
Net Sales
Net sales
$ 1,519,487
100.0%
$ 1,513,062
100.0%
Cost of sales
773,844
50.9%
781,669
51.7%
Gross margin
745,643
49.1%
731,393
48.3%
Selling and administrative expenses
705,811
46.5%
699,200
46.2%
Asset impairments and other, net
1,843
0.1%
1,019
0.1%
Operating income
37,989
2.5%
31,174
2.1%
Other components of net periodic benefit cost
(271)
0.0%
(67)
0.0%
Interest expense, net
783
0.1%
2,968
0.2%
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
37,477
2.5%
28,273
1.9%
Income tax expense
11,235
0.7%
6,748
0.4%
Earnings from continuing operations
26,242
1.7%
21,525
1.4%
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(420)
0.0%
(9,484)
-0.6%
Net Earnings
$ 25,822
1.7%
$ 12,041
0.8%
Basic earnings per share:
Before discontinued operations
$ 1.64
$ 1.11
Net earnings
$ 1.61
$ 0.62
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic
16,023
19,361
Diluted earnings per share:
Before discontinued operations
$ 1.63
$ 1.10
Net earnings
$ 1.60
$ 0.62
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted
16,136
19,511
GENESCO INC.
Sales/Earnings Summary by Segment
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter 3
Quarter 3
Nov. 2,
% of
Nov. 3,
% of
2019
Net Sales
2018
Net Sales
Sales:
Journeys Group
$ 354,920
66.1%
$ 345,702
64.0%
Schuh Group
92,899
17.3%
95,567
17.7%
Johnston & Murphy Group
72,703
13.5%
79,736
14.8%
Licensed Brands
16,726
3.1%
18,757
3.5%
Corporate and Other
15
0.0%
66
0.0%
Net Sales
$ 537,263
100.0%
$ 539,828
100.0%
Operating Income (Loss):
Journeys Group
$ 28,955
8.2%
$ 24,692
7.1%
Schuh Group
4,369
4.7%
4,207
4.4%
Johnston & Murphy Group
3,715
5.1%
5,072
6.4%
Licensed Brands
(27)
-0.2%
(218)
-1.2%
Corporate and Other(1)
(11,069)
-2.1%
(7,366)
-1.4%
Operating income
25,943
4.8%
26,387
4.9%
Other components of net periodic benefit cost
(92)
0.0%
(30)
0.0%
Interest, net
602
0.1%
837
0.2%
Earnings from continuing operations before
income taxes
25,433
4.7%
25,580
4.7%
Income tax expense
6,454
1.2%
5,886
1.1%
Earnings from continuing operations
18,979
3.5%
19,694
3.6%
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(80)
0.0%
(5,307)
-1.0%
Net Earnings
$ 18,899
3.5%
$ 14,387
2.7%
(1) Includes a $0.8 million charge in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 for asset impairments. Includes a ($0.1) million gain in the third quarter
of Fiscal 2019 which includes a gain of ($0.9) million related to Hurricane Maria, partially offset by $0.7 million for asset impairments
and $0.1 million for hurricane losses.
GENESCO INC.
Sales/Earnings Summary by Segment
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nov. 2,
% of
Nov. 3,
% of
2019
Net Sales
2018
Net Sales
Sales:
Journeys Group
$ 994,067
65.4%
$ 956,839
63.2%
Schuh Group
262,219
17.3%
273,992
18.1%
Johnston & Murphy Group
214,704
14.1%
223,861
14.8%
Licensed Brands
48,392
3.2%
58,158
3.8%
Corporate and Other
105
0.0%
212
0.0%
Net Sales
$ 1,519,487
100.0%
$ 1,513,062
100.0%
Operating Income (Loss):
Journeys Group
$ 59,260
6.0%
$ 44,722
4.7%
Schuh Group
(1,020)
-0.4%
(360)
-0.1%
Johnston & Murphy Group
10,339
4.8%
10,654
4.8%
Licensed Brands
151
0.3%
(379)
-0.7%
Corporate and Other(1)
(30,741)
-2.0%
(23,463)
-1.6%
Operating Income
37,989
2.5%
31,174
2.1%
Other components of net periodic benefit cost
(271)
0.0%
(67)
0.0%
Interest, net
783
0.1%
2,968
0.2%
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
37,477
2.5%
28,273
1.9%
Income tax expense
11,235
0.7%
6,748
0.4%
Earnings from continuing operations
26,242
1.7%
21,525
1.4%
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(420)
0.0%
(9,484)
-0.6%
Net Earnings
$ 25,822
1.7%
$ 12,041
0.8%
(1) Includes a $1.8 million charge in the first nine months of Fiscal 2020 for asset impairments. Includes a $1.0 million charge in the first nine months of
Fiscal 2019 which includes $2.0 million for asset impairments, $0.3 million for legal and other matters and $0.1 million for hurricane losses, partially
offset by a ($1.4) million gain related to Hurricane Maria.
GENESCO INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nov. 2, 2019
Nov. 3, 2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 55,826
$ 53,423
Accounts receivable
34,849
39,158
Inventories
473,940
454,673
Other current assets
36,179
60,159
Current assets - discontinued operations
-
235,689
Total current assets
600,794
843,102
Property and equipment
261,281
285,853
Operating lease right of use asset
750,855
-
Goodwill and other intangibles
122,803
124,124
Other non-current assets
49,759
52,712
Non-current assets - discontinued operations
-
124,922
Total Assets
$ 1,785,492
$ 1,430,713
Liabilities and Equity
Accounts payable
$ 195,906
$ 176,451
Current portion long-term debt
17,146
9,325
Current portion operating lease liability
145,788
-
Other current liabilities
89,684
85,918
Current liabilities - discontinued operations
-
100,598
Total current liabilities
448,524
372,292
Long-term debt
62,368
72,455
Long-term operating lease liability
663,168
-
Other long-term liabilities
37,984
119,525
Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations
-
24,680
Equity
573,448
841,761
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 1,785,492
$ 1,430,713
GENESCO INC.
Store Count Activity
Balance
Balance
Balance
02/03/18
Open
Close
02/02/19
Open
Close
11/02/19
Journeys Group
1,220
26
53
1,193
6
17
1,182
Schuh Group
134
6
4
136
1
6
131
Johnston & Murphy Group
181
4
2
183
2
6
179
Total Retail Units
1,535
36
59
1,512
9
29
1,492
GENESCO INC.
Store Count Activity
Balance
Balance
08/03/19
Open
Close
11/02/19
Journeys Group
1,184
3
5
1,182
Schuh Group
132
0
1
131
Johnston & Murphy Group
178
1
0
179
Total Retail Units
1,494
4
6
1,492
GENESCO INC.
Comparable Sales
Quarter 3
Nine Months
Nov. 2,
Nov. 3,
Nov. 2,
Nov. 3,
2019
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Journeys Group
|
4%
|
9%
|
5%
|
8%
|
Schuh Group
|
3%
|
(4)%
|
2%
|
(8)%
|
Johnston & Murphy Group
|
(6)%
|
10%
|
(2)%
|
8%
|
Total Comparable Sales
|
3%
|
6%
|
4%
|
5%
|
Same Store Sales
|
1%
|
6%
|
2%
|
4%
|
Comparable Direct Sales
|
19%
|
12%
|
18%
|
10%
|
Schedule B
|
Genesco Inc.
|
Adjustments to Reported Earnings from Continuing Operations
|
Three Months Ended November 2, 2019 and November 3, 2018
|
The Company believes that disclosure of earnings and earnings per share from continuing operations and operating income adjusted for the items not reflected in
|
the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.
|
Quarter 3
|
November 2, 2019
|
November 3, 2018
|
Net of
|
Per Share
|
Net of
|
Per Share
|
In Thousands (except per share amounts)
|
Pretax
|
Tax
|
Amounts
|
Pretax
|
Tax
|
Amounts
|
Earnings from continuing operations, as reported
|
$ 18,979
|
$1.31
|
$ 19,694
|
$1.00
|
Asset impairments and other adjustments:
|
Impairment charges
|
$ 799
|
633
|
0.04
|
$ 699
|
599
|
0.03
|
Loss on lease terminations
|
-
|
3
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
0.00
|
Legal and other matters
|
-
|
-
|
0.00
|
-
|
16
|
0.00
|
Gain on Hurricane Maria
|
-
|
(3)
|
0.00
|
(884)
|
(686)
|
(0.03)
|
Other hurricane losses
|
-
|
-
|
0.00
|
115
|
85
|
0.00
|
Total asset impairments and other adjustments
|
$ 799
|
633
|
0.04
|
$ (70)
|
14
|
0.00
|
Income tax expense adjustments:
|
Other tax items
|
(245)
|
(0.02)
|
(611)
|
(0.03)
|
Total income tax expense adjustments
|
(245)
|
(0.02)
|
(611)
|
(0.03)
|
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations (1) and (2)
|
$ 19,367
|
$1.33
|
$ 19,097
|
$0.97
|
(1) The adjusted tax rate for the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 and 2019 is 26.2% and 25.1%, respectively.
|
(2) EPS reflects 14.5 million and 19.6 million share count for the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively, which includes common stock
|
equivalents in each period.
|
Genesco Inc.
|
Adjustments to Reported Operating Income
|
Three Months Ended November 2, 2019 and November 3, 2018
|
Quarter 3 - November 3, 2019
|
Operating
|
Asset Impair
|
Adj Operating
|
In Thousands
|
Income (Loss)
|
& Other Adj
|
Income (Loss)
|
Journeys Group
|
$ 28,955
|
$ -
|
$ 28,955
|
Schuh Group
|
4,369
|
-
|
4,369
|
Johnston & Murphy Group
|
3,715
|
-
|
3,715
|
Licensed Brands
|
(27)
|
-
|
(27)
|
Corporate and Other
|
(11,069)
|
799
|
(10,270)
|
Total Operating Income
|
$ 25,943
|
$ 799
|
$ 26,742
|
% of sales
|
4.8%
|
5.0%
|
Quarter 3 - November 3, 2018
|
Operating
|
Asset Impair
|
Adj Operating
|
In Thousands
|
Income (Loss)
|
& Other Adj
|
Income (Loss)
|
Journeys Group
|
$ 24,692
|
$ -
|
$ 24,692
|
Schuh Group
|
4,207
|
-
|
4,207
|
Johnston & Murphy Group
|
5,072
|
-
|
5,072
|
Licensed Brands
|
(218)
|
-
|
(218)
|
Corporate and Other
|
(7,366)
|
(70)
|
(7,436)
|
Total Operating Income
|
$ 26,387
|
$ (70)
|
$ 26,317
|
% of sales
|
4.9%
|
4.9%
|
Schedule B
|
Genesco Inc.
|
Adjustments to Reported Earnings from Continuing Operations
|
Nine Months Ended November 2, 2019 and November 3, 2018
|
The Company believes that disclosure of earnings and earnings per share from continuing operations and operating income adjusted for the items not reflected in
|
the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.
|
Nine Months
|
November 2, 2019
|
November 3, 2018
|
Net of
|
Per Share
|
Net of
|
Per Share
|
In Thousands (except per share amounts)
|
Pretax
|
Tax
|
Amounts
|
Pretax
|
Tax
|
Amounts
|
Earnings from continuing operations, as reported
|
$ 26,242
|
$1.63
|
$ 21,525
|
$1.10
|
Asset impairments and other adjustments:
|
Impairment charges
|
$ 1,837
|
1,296
|
0.08
|
$ 2,054
|
1,521
|
0.08
|
Loss on lease terminations
|
44
|
31
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
0.00
|
Legal and other matters
|
-
|
-
|
0.00
|
270
|
200
|
0.01
|
Gain on Hurricane Maria
|
(38)
|
(27)
|
0.00
|
(1,420)
|
(1,051)
|
(0.05)
|
Other hurricane losses
|
-
|
-
|
0.00
|
115
|
85
|
0.00
|
Total asset impairments and other adjustments
|
$ 1,843
|
1,300
|
0.08
|
$ 1,019
|
755
|
0.04
|
Income tax expense adjustments:
|
Tax impact share based awards
|
(54)
|
0.00
|
452
|
0.02
|
Other tax items
|
244
|
0.01
|
(1,103)
|
(0.05)
|
Total income tax expense adjustments
|
190
|
0.01
|
(651)
|
(0.03)
|
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations (1) and (2)
|
$ 27,732
|
$1.72
|
$ 21,629
|
$1.11
|
(1) The adjusted tax rate for the first nine months of Fiscal 2020 and 2019 is 29.5% and 26.2%, respectively.
|
(2) EPS reflects 16.1 million and 19.5 million share count for the first nine months of Fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively, which includes common stock
|
equivalents in each period.
|
Genesco Inc.
|
Adjustments to Reported Operating Income
|
Nine Months Ended November 2, 2019 and November 3, 2018
|
Nine Months - November 2, 2019
|
Operating
|
Asset Impair
|
Adj Operating
|
In Thousands
|
Income (Loss)
|
& Other Adj
|
Income (Loss)
|
Journeys Group
|
$ 59,260
|
$ -
|
$ 59,260
|
Schuh Group
|
(1,020)
|
-
|
(1,020)
|
Johnston & Murphy Group
|
10,339
|
-
|
10,339
|
Licensed Brands
|
151
|
-
|
151
|
Corporate and Other
|
(30,741)
|
1,843
|
(28,898)
|
Total Operating Income
|
$ 37,989
|
$ 1,843
|
$ 39,832
|
% of sales
|
2.5%
|
2.6%
|
Nine Months - November 3, 2018
|
Operating
|
Asset Impair
|
Adj Operating
|
In Thousands
|
Income (Loss)
|
& Other Adj
|
Income (Loss)
|
Journeys Group
|
$ 44,722
|
$ -
|
$ 44,722
|
Schuh Group
|
(360)
|
-
|
(360)
|
Johnston & Murphy Group
|
10,654
|
-
|
10,654
|
Licensed Brands
|
(379)
|
-
|
(379)
|
Corporate and Other
|
(23,463)
|
1,019
|
(22,444)
|
Total Operating Income
|
$ 31,174
|
$ 1,019
|
$ 32,193
|
% of sales
|
2.1%
|
2.1%
|
Schedule B
|
Genesco Inc.
|
Adjustments to Forecasted Earnings from Continuing Operations
|
Fiscal Year Ending February 1, 2020
|
In millions (except per share amounts)
|
High Guidance
|
Low Guidance
|
Fiscal 2020
|
Fiscal 2020
|
Forecasted earnings from continuing operations
|
$ 57.9
|
$ 3.70
|
$ 52.5
|
$ 3.35
|
Adjustments: (1)
|
Store impairments and other matters
|
1.0
|
0.06
|
1.7
|
0.11
|
Pension plan termination
|
10.1
|
0.64
|
10.1
|
0.64
|
Adjusted forecasted earnings from continuing operations (2)
|
$ 69.0
|
$ 4.40
|
$ 64.3
|
$ 4.10
|
(1) All adjustments are net of tax where applicable. The forecasted tax rate for Fiscal 2020 is approximately 28%.
|
(2) EPS reflects 15.7 million share count for Fiscal 2020 which includes common stock equivalents.
|
This reconciliation reflects estimates and current expectations of future results. Actual results may vary
|
materially from these expectations and estimates, for reasons including those included in the discussion
|
of forward-looking statements elsewhere in this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update
|
such expectations and estimates.
SOURCE Genesco Inc.
Share this article