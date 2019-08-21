Genesco Inc. To Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results And Hold Conference Call On September 6, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today announced that the Company will report results for the second quarter fiscal 2020 on September 6, 2019, before the market opens, and hold its quarterly earnings conference call at 7:30 a.m. (central) the same day.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at http://genesco.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

An audio archive of the call will be available at http://genesco.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results for up to one year

In addition, a summary of the second quarter results and guidance will be available on the Genesco website on September 6, 2019 , at http://genesco.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

About Genesco Inc.

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,500 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com , www.journeyskidz.com , www.journeys.ca , www.schuh.co.uk , www.littleburgundyshoes.com , www.johnstonmurphy.com , www.johnstonmurphy.ca , www.trask.com , and www.dockersshoes.com . In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the Trask brand, the licensed Dockers brand, and other brands. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com .

SOURCE Genesco Inc.

Related Links

http://www.genesco.com

