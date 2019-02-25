Genesis And Vanity Fair Mark 3rd Collective Academy Awards Celebration, Continued Partnership In 2019

"Genesis stands for culture whether it's art, design, filmmaking, thought leadership or sports performance," said Manfred Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President and Global Head of the Genesis Brand. "That's what makes a partnership with Vanity Fair such a natural fit. They bring together those shared values and add their network of storytellers and a highly engaged audience."

Future activations will include film screening evenings, a storytelling partnership and an art culture celebration at Art Basel in December.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power, AutoPacific, and Strategic Vision. The newest Genesis product, the G70 luxury sport sedan, has garnered broad acclaim being named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, as well as a category winner in the Car and Driver 2019 10Best awards, among several others.

