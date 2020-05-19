Genesis Announces All-New 2021 Genesis G80 Pricing; Starts At Competitive $47,700

The all-new G80 2.5T drivetrain variants (RWD or AWD) are offered in three package levels each: Standard, ADVANCED, and PRESTIGE; while G80 3.5T variants (RWD or AWD), are available in two package levels each: Standard and PRESTIGE. Every all-new G80 executive luxury sedan comes standard with class-leading active and passive safety technology, highly refined luxury interior appointments and driver-focused features.

"I am so proud that our current G80 was named the top midsize premium car in J.D. Power's Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS), a direct result of our customers' positive feedback. A result we expect to achieve with our all-new G80 as well," said Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO, Genesis Motor North America. "The all-new G80 midsize luxury sedan is a perfect blend of seamless elegance and athletic brilliance. And with a robust suite of complimentary services, the all-new G80 offers an ownership experience unmatched by any midsize luxury sedan in its segment."

2021 G80 Trim MSRP G80 2.5T RWD Standard $47,700 G80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED $52,300 G80 2.5T RWD PRESTIGE $56,600 G80 2.5T AWD Standard $50,850 G80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED $55,450 G80 2.5T AWD PRESTIGE $59,150 G80 3.5T RWD Standard $59,100 G80 3.5T RWD PRESTIGE $65,100 G80 3.5T AWD Standard $62,250 G80 3.5T AWD PRESTIGE $67,650

Additionally, Metallic and Pearl Paint Colors are a standalone $400 option while freight charges total $1,025.

G80 2.5T RWD Standard: $47,700

The list of standard features on the G80 2.5T RWD is very competitive.

Mechanical

2.5L I4 T-GDI (300 HP / 311 lb.-ft.)

8-speed AT (Shift-by-Wire) w/Paddle-Shifters

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

Electric Parking Brake (EPB) w/Auto Hold

Multi-link Front & Rear Suspension

Ventilated Front & Rear Disc Brakes

Drive Mode Select

R-MDPS w/Variable Gear Ratio Steering

Exterior

18-inch Alloy Wheels (245/50R18)

Dual Muffler

LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)

Full LED Quad Headlights

Full LED Rear Combination Lamps

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Power-folding EC Outside Mirrors w/Turn-signal Indicator & Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps

Interior

5-Passenger Seating (2 + 3)

Leatherette Seating Surfaces

12-way Power Front Seats (with 4-way Power Lumbar)

Smart Seat Posture Care System

Heated Front Seats

Integrated Memory System (2-Settings)

Touch type Dual Zone Climate Control (HVAC)

Piano Black Gloss Trim

Leatherette wrapped /stitched Upper IP

Door Panels w/ Leatherette Inserts

Leather Steering Wheel

Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting

Safety

Vehicle Stability Management w/ESC & TCS

10 Airbags – Driver side knee, advanced front, enhanced front side & rollover-sensing side curtain, rear seat-mounted side impact airbags, center airbag

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Individual)

Temporary Spare

Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist w/Pedestrian & Cyclist (FCA-CYC) , Lane Oncoming (LO), Junction Turning (JT), Junction Crossing (JC), Lane Side (LS), and Evasive Steering Torque Assist (ESA)

Highway Driving Assist II

Driver Attention Warning

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Following Assist

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist

Safe Exit Assist w/Power Child Lock

Auto Defog

Rain-sensing Wipers

Parking Distance Warning (Front & Rear)

Convenience

Proximity Key w/Push Button Start

Proximity Sensor on Front Doors

Hands-free Smart Trunk w/ Auto Open

Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

Power Windows w/Front & Rear Auto Down/Up

Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines

EC Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink

Illuminated Vanity Mirrors w/Dual Sunvisor Extensions

Map lights, Dome Light, Cargo Light

Dual Zone Climate Control w/ micro filter

2 USB Front (U 2.1A, 1 data + 1 charge)

1 USB Rear (charge only)

12V power outlets (1 Front/1 Rear)

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Cruise & Phone Controls

Multimedia / Infotainment

Premium Navigation w/ 14.5-in. HD Screen

Premium Audio with 12 Speakers

8-in. Color LCD Cluster Display + Analog Gauges

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System

Genesis Connected Services

AM/FM/XM Radio®/HD Radio®

Over The Air updates

G80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED: $52,300 (ADVANCED package adds):

Includes all above-referenced G80 2.5T RWD Standard content plus:

ADVANCED adds (from Standard):

19-in. Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires

Front: 245/45R19, Rear: 275/40R19

Lexicon Premium Audio w/21-Speakers

Panoramic Roof

Matte Finish Wood Trim

Ventilated Front Seats

Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Shades

3-Zone Climate

Power Trunk

G80 2.5T RWD PRESTIGE: $56,600 (PRESTIGE package adds):

Includes all above-referenced G80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED content plus:

PRESTIGE adds (from ADVANCED):

Leather Seating Surfaces

Power Door Closure

Wireless Device Charger (Front)

Digital Key (NFC)

Rear Occupant Alert (Ultrasonic)

Front Passenger Seat Walk-In Device

Ergo Motion Driver's Seat

Surround View Monitor

Blind –Spot View Monitor

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)

Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension

Heated Rear Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

G80 2.5T AWD Standard: $50,850 (G80 2.5T AWD model adds):

Includes all above-referenced G80 2.5T RWD Standard content plus:

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Interior

Heated Rear Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

G80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED: $55,450 (ADVANCED package adds):

Includes all above-referenced G80 2.5T AWD Standard content plus:

ADVANCED adds (from Standard):

19-in. Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires

Front: 245/45R19, Rear: 275/40R19

Lexicon Premium Audio w/21-Speakers

Matte Finish Wood Trim

Ventilated Front Seats

Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Shades

Power Trunk

3-Zone Climate

Panoramic Roof

G80 2.5T AWD PRESTIGE: $59,150 (PRESTIGE package adds):

Includes all above-referenced G80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED content plus:

PRESTIGE adds (from ADVANCED):

Leather Seating Surfaces

Power Door Closure

Wireless Device Charger (Front)

Digital Key (NFC)

Rear Occupant Alert (Ultrasonic)

Front Passenger Seat Walk-In Device

Ergo Motion Driver's Seat

Surround View Monitor

Blind–Spot View Monitor

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)

Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension

G80 3.5T RWD Standard: $59,100 (G80 3.5T RWD model adds):

Includes all above-referenced G80 2.5T RWD Standard content plus:

Standard features:

Mechanical

3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 T-GDI (375 HP / 391 lb.-ft.)

19-in. Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires

Front: 245/45R19, Rear: 275/40R19

Electronically Controlled Suspension with Road Preview

Monobloc Front Brakes

Exterior

Panoramic Roof

Power Trunk

Power Door Closure

Digital Key (NFC)

Interior

Matte Finish Wood Trim

Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Sunshades

Leather Seating Surfaces

Wireless Device Charger (Front)

Ventilated Front Seats

3-Zone Climate

Rear Occupant Alert (Ultrasonic)

Lexicon Premium Audio w/21-Speakers

G80 3.5T RWD PRESTIGE: $65,100 (PRESTIGE package adds):

Includes all above-referenced G80 3.5T Standard content plus:

PRESTIGE adds (from Standard):

20-in. Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires

Front: 245/40R20, Rear: 275/35R20

Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces

Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars

Front Passenger Seat Walk-In Device

Power Bolster & Cushion Extension (Driver)

Ergo Motion Driver's Seat

Surround View Monitor

Blind–Spot View Monitor

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)

Heated Rear Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Heads-Up Display

12.3-in. 3D Digital Instrument Cluster

Forward Attention Warning

G80 3.5T AWD Standard: $62,250 (G80 3.5T AWD model adds):

Includes all above-referenced G80 3.5T RWD Standard content plus.

Standard features:

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Interior

Heated Rear Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

G80 3.5T AWD PRESTIGE: $67,650 (PRESTIGE package adds):

Includes all above-referenced G80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED content plus:

PRESTIGE adds (from Standard):

20-in. Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires

Front: 245/40R20, Rear: 275/35R20

Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces

Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars

Front Passenger Seat Walk-In Device

Power Bolster & Cushion Extension (Driver)

Ergo Motion Driver's Seat

Surround View Monitor

Blind–Spot View Monitor

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)

Heads-Up Display

12.3-in. 3D Digital Instrument Cluster

Forward Attention Warning

Genesis Quality

Within recent months, Genesis was ranked the #1 brand in the industry for the second consecutive year in JD Power's 2019 Initial Quality Study (IGS), was named #1 ranked brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as well as #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings.

Genesis Safety

In their most recent round of crash testing in early 2020, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rated all three current Genesis vehicles; G70, G80 and G90 their highest rating of Top Safety Pick +. Genesis is the only brand in the industry whose entire portfolio is Top Safety Pick + rated.

The Genesis Experience

Beyond intriguing design, unparalleled luxury, dynamic performance and segment-leading safety, G80 customers will enjoy numerous amenities that are a hallmark of the Genesis brand:

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care

Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services

Three months of complimentary SiriusXM® Satellite Radio All Access

Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio.

