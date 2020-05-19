Genesis Announces All-New 2021 Genesis G80 Pricing; Starts At Competitive $47,700
May 19, 2020, 12:00 ET
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2021 Genesis G80 executive luxury sedan goes on sale this summer with a 2.5T inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine or a 3.5T V-6 twin-turbocharged engine. G80s equipped with the 2.5T engine will be available with rear-wheel drive (RWD) or optional all-wheel drive (AWD), with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $47,700. G80s equipped with the 3.5T engine are also available with either rear-wheel drive (RWD) or optional all-wheel drive (AWD), with a starting MSRP of $59,100.
The all-new G80 2.5T drivetrain variants (RWD or AWD) are offered in three package levels each: Standard, ADVANCED, and PRESTIGE; while G80 3.5T variants (RWD or AWD), are available in two package levels each: Standard and PRESTIGE. Every all-new G80 executive luxury sedan comes standard with class-leading active and passive safety technology, highly refined luxury interior appointments and driver-focused features.
"I am so proud that our current G80 was named the top midsize premium car in J.D. Power's Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS), a direct result of our customers' positive feedback. A result we expect to achieve with our all-new G80 as well," said Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO, Genesis Motor North America. "The all-new G80 midsize luxury sedan is a perfect blend of seamless elegance and athletic brilliance. And with a robust suite of complimentary services, the all-new G80 offers an ownership experience unmatched by any midsize luxury sedan in its segment."
|
2021 G80 Trim
|
MSRP
|
G80 2.5T RWD Standard
|
$47,700
|
G80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED
|
$52,300
|
G80 2.5T RWD PRESTIGE
|
$56,600
|
G80 2.5T AWD Standard
|
$50,850
|
G80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED
|
$55,450
|
G80 2.5T AWD PRESTIGE
|
$59,150
|
G80 3.5T RWD Standard
|
$59,100
|
G80 3.5T RWD PRESTIGE
|
$65,100
|
G80 3.5T AWD Standard
|
$62,250
|
G80 3.5T AWD PRESTIGE
|
$67,650
Additionally, Metallic and Pearl Paint Colors are a standalone $400 option while freight charges total $1,025.
G80 2.5T RWD Standard: $47,700
The list of standard features on the G80 2.5T RWD is very competitive.
Mechanical
- 2.5L I4 T-GDI (300 HP / 311 lb.-ft.)
- 8-speed AT (Shift-by-Wire) w/Paddle-Shifters
- Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)
- Electric Parking Brake (EPB) w/Auto Hold
- Multi-link Front & Rear Suspension
- Ventilated Front & Rear Disc Brakes
- Drive Mode Select
- R-MDPS w/Variable Gear Ratio Steering
Exterior
- 18-inch Alloy Wheels (245/50R18)
- Dual Muffler
- LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)
- Full LED Quad Headlights
- Full LED Rear Combination Lamps
- High Beam Assist (HBA)
- Power-folding EC Outside Mirrors w/Turn-signal Indicator & Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps
Interior
- 5-Passenger Seating (2 + 3)
- Leatherette Seating Surfaces
- 12-way Power Front Seats (with 4-way Power Lumbar)
- Smart Seat Posture Care System
- Heated Front Seats
- Integrated Memory System (2-Settings)
- Touch type Dual Zone Climate Control (HVAC)
- Piano Black Gloss Trim
- Leatherette wrapped /stitched Upper IP
- Door Panels w/ Leatherette Inserts
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting
Safety
- Vehicle Stability Management w/ESC & TCS
- 10 Airbags – Driver side knee, advanced front, enhanced front side & rollover-sensing side curtain, rear seat-mounted side impact airbags, center airbag
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Individual)
- Temporary Spare
- Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist w/Pedestrian & Cyclist (FCA-CYC) , Lane Oncoming (LO), Junction Turning (JT), Junction Crossing (JC), Lane Side (LS), and Evasive Steering Torque Assist (ESA)
- Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning
- Highway Driving Assist II
- Driver Attention Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Following Assist
- Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist
- Safe Exit Assist w/Power Child Lock
- Auto Defog
- Rain-sensing Wipers
- Parking Distance Warning (Front & Rear)
Convenience
- Proximity Key w/Push Button Start
- Proximity Sensor on Front Doors
- Hands-free Smart Trunk w/ Auto Open
- Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Power Windows w/Front & Rear Auto Down/Up
- Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
- EC Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink
- Illuminated Vanity Mirrors w/Dual Sunvisor Extensions
- Map lights, Dome Light, Cargo Light
- Dual Zone Climate Control w/ micro filter
- 2 USB Front (U 2.1A, 1 data + 1 charge)
- 1 USB Rear (charge only)
- 12V power outlets (1 Front/1 Rear)
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Cruise & Phone Controls
Multimedia / Infotainment
- Premium Navigation w/ 14.5-in. HD Screen
- Premium Audio with 12 Speakers
- 8-in. Color LCD Cluster Display + Analog Gauges
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System
- Genesis Connected Services
- AM/FM/XM Radio®/HD Radio®
- Over The Air updates
G80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED: $52,300 (ADVANCED package adds):
Includes all above-referenced G80 2.5T RWD Standard content plus:
ADVANCED adds (from Standard):
- 19-in. Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires
- Front: 245/45R19, Rear: 275/40R19
- Lexicon Premium Audio w/21-Speakers
- Panoramic Roof
- Matte Finish Wood Trim
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Shades
- 3-Zone Climate
- Power Trunk
G80 2.5T RWD PRESTIGE: $56,600 (PRESTIGE package adds):
Includes all above-referenced G80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED content plus:
PRESTIGE adds (from ADVANCED):
- Leather Seating Surfaces
- Power Door Closure
- Wireless Device Charger (Front)
- Digital Key (NFC)
- Rear Occupant Alert (Ultrasonic)
- Front Passenger Seat Walk-In Device
- Ergo Motion Driver's Seat
- Surround View Monitor
- Blind –Spot View Monitor
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)
- Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
G80 2.5T AWD Standard: $50,850 (G80 2.5T AWD model adds):
Includes all above-referenced G80 2.5T RWD Standard content plus:
Mechanical
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Interior
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
G80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED: $55,450 (ADVANCED package adds):
Includes all above-referenced G80 2.5T AWD Standard content plus:
ADVANCED adds (from Standard):
- 19-in. Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires
- Front: 245/45R19, Rear: 275/40R19
- Lexicon Premium Audio w/21-Speakers
- Matte Finish Wood Trim
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Shades
- Power Trunk
- 3-Zone Climate
- Panoramic Roof
G80 2.5T AWD PRESTIGE: $59,150 (PRESTIGE package adds):
Includes all above-referenced G80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED content plus:
PRESTIGE adds (from ADVANCED):
- Leather Seating Surfaces
- Power Door Closure
- Wireless Device Charger (Front)
- Digital Key (NFC)
- Rear Occupant Alert (Ultrasonic)
- Front Passenger Seat Walk-In Device
- Ergo Motion Driver's Seat
- Surround View Monitor
- Blind–Spot View Monitor
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)
- Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension
G80 3.5T RWD Standard: $59,100 (G80 3.5T RWD model adds):
Includes all above-referenced G80 2.5T RWD Standard content plus:
Standard features:
Mechanical
- 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 T-GDI (375 HP / 391 lb.-ft.)
- 19-in. Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires
- Front: 245/45R19, Rear: 275/40R19
- Electronically Controlled Suspension with Road Preview
- Monobloc Front Brakes
Exterior
- Panoramic Roof
- Power Trunk
- Power Door Closure
- Digital Key (NFC)
Interior
- Matte Finish Wood Trim
- Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Sunshades
- Leather Seating Surfaces
- Wireless Device Charger (Front)
- Ventilated Front Seats
- 3-Zone Climate
- Rear Occupant Alert (Ultrasonic)
- Lexicon Premium Audio w/21-Speakers
G80 3.5T RWD PRESTIGE: $65,100 (PRESTIGE package adds):
Includes all above-referenced G80 3.5T Standard content plus:
PRESTIGE adds (from Standard):
- 20-in. Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires
- Front: 245/40R20, Rear: 275/35R20
- Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces
- Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars
- Front Passenger Seat Walk-In Device
- Power Bolster & Cushion Extension (Driver)
- Ergo Motion Driver's Seat
- Surround View Monitor
- Blind–Spot View Monitor
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heads-Up Display
- 12.3-in. 3D Digital Instrument Cluster
- Forward Attention Warning
G80 3.5T AWD Standard: $62,250 (G80 3.5T AWD model adds):
Includes all above-referenced G80 3.5T RWD Standard content plus.
Standard features:
Mechanical
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Interior
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
G80 3.5T AWD PRESTIGE: $67,650 (PRESTIGE package adds):
Includes all above-referenced G80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED content plus:
PRESTIGE adds (from Standard):
- 20-in. Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires
- Front: 245/40R20, Rear: 275/35R20
- Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces
- Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars
- Front Passenger Seat Walk-In Device
- Power Bolster & Cushion Extension (Driver)
- Ergo Motion Driver's Seat
- Surround View Monitor
- Blind–Spot View Monitor
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)
- Heads-Up Display
- 12.3-in. 3D Digital Instrument Cluster
- Forward Attention Warning
Genesis Quality
Within recent months, Genesis was ranked the #1 brand in the industry for the second consecutive year in JD Power's 2019 Initial Quality Study (IGS), was named #1 ranked brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as well as #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings.
Genesis Safety
In their most recent round of crash testing in early 2020, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rated all three current Genesis vehicles; G70, G80 and G90 their highest rating of Top Safety Pick +. Genesis is the only brand in the industry whose entire portfolio is Top Safety Pick + rated.
The Genesis Experience
Beyond intriguing design, unparalleled luxury, dynamic performance and segment-leading safety, G80 customers will enjoy numerous amenities that are a hallmark of the Genesis brand:
Genesis Motor America
Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:
- Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance
- Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care
- Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services
- Three months of complimentary SiriusXM® Satellite Radio All Access
- Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio.
Within recent months, Genesis was ranked the #1 brand in the industry for the second consecutive year in JD Power's 2019 Initial Quality Study (IGS), was named #1 ranked brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as well as #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. Since arriving in the U.S. Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 19 major awards and accolades. Also, in their most recent round of crash testing in early 2020, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rated all three current Genesis vehicles; G70, G80 and G90 their highest rating of Top Safety Pick +. Genesis is the only brand in the industry whose entire portfolio is Top Safety Pick + rated.
For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit: www.genesis.com.
Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.
