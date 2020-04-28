Genesis Credit Acquires Tidewater Credit

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Credit®, a brand of Genesis Financial Solutions (GFS) and industry leader in the near-prime consumer financing space, today announced that it has completed an acquisition of Tidewater Credit (TWC) and their private label merchant relationships. TWC is a nationwide provider of near-prime financing and this acquisition will secure Genesis Credit's already well-established position as the country's leader in private-label second-look financing as well as ensure continued success to the retail partnerships Tidewater had built.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to welcome Tidewater Credit's merchant relationships to the Genesis Credit family. With both organizations offering industry-leading programs and platform technology solutions, along with a strong commitment to excellent customer service, the transition of Tidewater's merchant relationships will be without disruption and seamless," said Mark Denman, President of Genesis Credit. "We also want to congratulate Tidewater for their 28 years of service to the near-prime credit segment, allowing more customers access to credit," added Denman.

With the close of the deal, Nathan Benson, CEO of TWC, will stay on with the Genesis Credit team in a short-term consultant capacity while both teams merge the retail partnerships together. "This new partnership is very exciting in that it continues the relationships and programs TWC has had for many years with its retailers and incorporates added benefits that GFS provides to both the retailers and customers," stated Benson.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed and current TWC retail partnerships will be migrated to the GFS portal or shared-platform programs in the coming weeks.

About Genesis Credit

Genesis Credit, a brand of Genesis Financial Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of near-prime consumer financing solutions with over 3 million active accounts, 12 million applications processed annually, and 1,500 team members. Genesis provides top quality financing solutions and respectful service for near-prime consumers through our merchant and direct-to-consumer credit card programs, including over 30 of the nation's Top 100 furniture retailers as well as long-term partnerships with industry leaders within each of the verticals Genesis serves. Our programs offer consumers, who are typically turned down by a prime lender and represent more than 30% of the credit population, a second chance to access financing and credit cards with simple terms, competitive rates, and excellent customer service.

