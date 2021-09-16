Genesis Drug Discovery & Development Appoints Laura Sailor Veteran CRO Business Development Leader As Director Of Business Development.

HAMILTON, N.J., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Drug Discovery & Development (GD3), the contract research organization (CRO) arm of Genesis Biotechnology Group® (GBG), has announced the appointment of Laura Sailor as its new Director of Business Development. In this role she will inspire and drive a highly specialized business development team to initiate, develop and maintain productive relationships at all levels within pharmaceutical and CRO organizations. Laura will leverage GD3's portfolio of integrated, full-service solutions, discovery workflows and subject matter expertise to achieve accelerated growth in competitive market segments.

"GD3 is in a fascinating phase of growth, and the timing is perfect to make a difference in patient's lives," said Laura Sailor about this new opportunity.

Laura brings more than 25 years of experience in the Pharma and Contract Research industries to the GD3 team. She previously held key positions in business development at Icaria Life Sciences, PTM Biolabs, HarkerBIO, WuXi App Tech, Aptuit, Emerald Bio (Beryllium Discovery), and Crown Bioscience.

"I am delighted to welcome Laura to the GD3 leadership team and am excited to work alongside this industry veteran. I look forward to drawing from her expertise, deep market knowledge, and proven ability to build high functioning teams to innovate business development strategies across all GD3 member companies," said Dr. Eli Mordechai, CEO of Genesis Biotechnology Group.

About GBG

Genesis Biotechnology Group (GBG) is a consortium of vertically integrated companies with a mission of improving patient care by cross-linking their expertise, dedication, and vision in drug discovery, personalized and tailored clinical diagnostics, integrated state of the art, women's health care services, and through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of unique biotechnology-based products.

About Genesis Drug Discovery & Development

Genesis Drug Discovery & Development (GD3) is a fully integrated CRO providing services to support drug discovery programs of our clients from target discovery through IND filing and managing Phase I-IIII clinical trials. GD3 portfolio includes services for HTS and assay development, synthetic organic and medicinal chemistry, DMPK/in-vivo pharmacology and safety pharmacology, toxicology, as well as clinical trial services for the regulatory approval of novel drug and medical device products.

