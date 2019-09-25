Genesis G70 Named Top Aspirational Luxury Car In AutoPacific 2019 Ideal Vehicle Awards

"At Genesis, we design and engineer our luxury vehicles so they deliver, if not exceed, our owners' expectations, so we are honored to receive this award from AutoPacific that affirms our approach," said Erwin Raphael, Chief Operating Officer, Genesis Motor America.

This award for G70 continues a string of recognition by AutoPacific of Genesis leadership in the luxury automotive space. Last year, Genesis was named Highest Satisfaction Premium Brand, and the G90 flagship sedan was awarded the AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Award for Luxury Car.

"The ideal vehicle awards measure how well a vehicle meets the desires of its buyers," said Dan Hall, Vice President at AutoPacific. "This award shows that Genesis understands their buyers and has developed a car that is ideal for them."

As the first Genesis model in the highly competitive entry-luxury sedan segment, G70 outperforms legacy luxury sport sedans with driver-focused performance. Thus far in 2019, the G70 has been named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, as well as a category winner in the Car and Driver 2019 10Best awards, among more than a dozen other significant third-party industry awards. G70's ability to acquire such a wide array of prominent industry awards is proof it resets benchmarks and expectations among luxury sport sedans, with the holistic integration of performance, body strength, refined luxury and aerodynamic design. Pricing starts at $34,900.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power, AutoPacific, and Strategic Vision. The Genesis product lineup consists of the flagship G90 luxury sedan, the G80 and G80 Sport midsize luxury sedans, and the G70 luxury sport sedan, which was named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, as well as a category winner in the Car and Driver 2019 10Best awards, among more than a dozen others.

