Genesis G80 Named Best Upper Midsize Premium Car In J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality Study
- G80 ranked top of its segment in initial quality
- G80 improves from 2nd place in segment in 2020 to 1st in 2021 study
Aug 31, 2021, 16:03 ET
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis G80 was named Best Upper Midsize Premium Car in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality Study. This ranking marks an improvement for the model, having been ranked second in its segment in the prior 2020 study.
"At Genesis, we put the customer at the core of everything we do," said Tedros Mengiste, Executive Director of Sales Operations at Genesis Motor America. "We design and engineer our products with the utmost care for how they will suit the needs of our customers' lifestyles. We are pleased that consumers surveyed in the United States continue to respond positively to the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of our latest models, including the all-new 2021 Genesis G80."
G80 is at the core of the Genesis sedan lineup and offers a perfect balance of comfort and refined performance.
The annual study ranks auto manufacturers and their products by problems per one hundred vehicles (PP100). The brand and car with the lowest level of problems wins the respective category.
Genesis was ranked first in initial quality among premium brands from 2017 – 2020, and continued its strong performance in 2021, ranking second.
Genesis Motor North America
At Genesis, we put the customer at the core of everything we do. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of safety, performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, the flagship G90 sedan, and the GV70 and GV80 sport utility vehicles.
Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).
SOURCE Genesis Motor America
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article