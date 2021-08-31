Genesis G80 Named Best Upper Midsize Premium Car In J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality Study

"At Genesis, we put the customer at the core of everything we do," said Tedros Mengiste, Executive Director of Sales Operations at Genesis Motor America. "We design and engineer our products with the utmost care for how they will suit the needs of our customers' lifestyles. We are pleased that consumers surveyed in the United States continue to respond positively to the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of our latest models, including the all-new 2021 Genesis G80."

G80 is at the core of the Genesis sedan lineup and offers a perfect balance of comfort and refined performance.

The annual study ranks auto manufacturers and their products by problems per one hundred vehicles (PP100). The brand and car with the lowest level of problems wins the respective category.

Genesis was ranked first in initial quality among premium brands from 2017 – 2020, and continued its strong performance in 2021, ranking second.

At Genesis, we put the customer at the core of everything we do. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of safety, performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, the flagship G90 sedan, and the GV70 and GV80 sport utility vehicles.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

