Genesis Introduces 'Genesis Virtual Showroom' To Enhance The Luxury Car-Shopping Experience

"Genesis customers expect personalized and innovative shopping possibilities at every level of the car ownership experience. We've redesigned our website to fully engage with them," said Kate Fabian, Head of Marketing, Genesis Motor America. "The 3D Configurator is unique. Prior to stepping foot into one of our retailers, it allows our customers to fully interact with every element of our new G70 luxury sport sedan on their schedule, enabling them to virtually tailor their exact vehicle of choice on their terms."

Genesis.com Automotive Real-Time 3D Configurator:

Demo Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1b48c19TdM7JYyg8mD1Eg84VZfJj7tXT5/view

The 3D configurator uses CAD data taken directly from Genesis product development, as well as detailed textures and mapping, to create a 360-degree photosphere of a city landscape. The result is a true-to-life, background environment for viewing a Genesis G70, and ultimately a G80 or G90. The 3D configurator also demonstrates the actions of the headlights, sunroof, dashboard, wipers and remote-operated trunk.

Instagram Stories Automotive Video Configurator:

Demo Link: https://innoceanusa-my.sharepoint.com/:i:/p/iwa10617/EQSGLhiEG7JNjG2q9INdQNwBjCKaiOOkM6b7v5MbkbG_nA

The Instagram Stories Automotive Video Configurator allows users to configure a G70 luxury sport sedan through a series of animated and rendered prompts, through the eponymous, endemic smartphone application. At the end of the mobile build process, users can swipe up to be directed to Genesis.com to complete their respective configurations.

"With our customers spending more time on social media, Instagram Stories was the perfect outlet for us to design a configurator specifically for the Instagram user," Fabian said.

A sophisticated WebGL engine powers both systems by converting 3-dimensional data into beautiful 2-dimensional graphics for laptops, desktops, tablets and mobile devices – all without the need for 3D glasses.

As part of the debut of the "Genesis Virtual Showroom," car shoppers can interact and explore the MotorTrend "2019 Car of the Year," Genesis G70 on an 85-inch touchscreen display and immersive virtual experience within the Genesis stand at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

