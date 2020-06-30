Genesis Mining Launches Enterprise-Grade Crypto Mining Management Software Hexa

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading institutional crypto mining company, Genesis Mining has announced the launch of Hexa, an enterprise-grade mining management software.

The new all-in-one software provides large-scale miners with everything they need to build and operate their crypto mining farms. Features include rapid deployment and configuration, real-time monitoring and notifications, and advanced reporting.

Enterprise-grade crypto mining farm software

Marco Streng, CEO of Genesis Mining said: "We've been mining crypto for over six years now — managing our own farms, managing our cloud mining farms, and managing farms for institutional clients. Hexa is the combination of everything we've learned over these years. It's the backbone that powers our mining facilities and gives us our competitive edge."

Since launching in 2013, Genesis Mining has built one of the largest crypto mining companies in the world. Today they own twelve datacenters in five countries and manage over a dozen more farms owned by institutional investors — including hedge funds and family offices.

"If there is one thing we've learned over all these years of mining it's that time is everything. Every single second counts. Hexa ensures a mining farm is able to operate at the highest level of performance possible."

To find out more about how Hexa can help your large-scale mining farm operate more efficiently, click here.

Media contact:

Tiffany Kenyon

[email protected]

Related Images

hexa-software.png

Hexa Software

Enterprise-grade crypto mining farm software

SOURCE Genesis Mining