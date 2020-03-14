Genesis Motor America Launches Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection

"At Genesis, we pride ourselves on consistently putting our customers' needs first," said Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO, Genesis Motor North America. "In these uncertain times created by the coronavirus and the general anxiety experienced in communities throughout America, we wanted to step forward for our customers and help alleviate at least some of the potential concerns they may have."

Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection provides up to six months of payment relief for customers who lose their job this year after purchasing a new Genesis vehicle between March 14 and April 30, 2020. The program is available for all customers, regardless of employment history, who purchased or leased their vehicle from a Genesis retailer by April 30, 2020, financed or leased it through Genesis Finance and suffered an involuntary loss of employment.

Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection also provides three months of payment deferral to its customers who purchase select new 2019 G70 vehicles through Genesis Finance between March 14 and April 30, 2020.

Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection joins Genesis' comprehensive suite of other owner amenities. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care

Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services

Three years of complimentary SiriusXM® Travel Link (Data Services)

Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio

For more details about the Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection program, please visit www.genesis.com.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care

Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services

Three years of complimentary SiriusXM® Travel Link (Data Services)

Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio.

Within recent months, Genesis has won #1 ranked brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as well as #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. Since arriving in the U.S. Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 19 major awards and accolades.

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit: www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.

Genesis Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

Related Links

http://www.genesis.com

