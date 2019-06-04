Genesis Physicians Group Partners with Fibroblast to Optimize Patient Referral Management for Value-Based Care

CHICAGO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibroblast, the industry leader in patient referral intelligence, today announced a new partnership with Genesis Physicians Group (Genesis), an Independent Physicians Association (IPA) based in Dallas, Texas with over 1,500 members. Genesis selected Fibroblast's patient referral platform, to help both their primary care and specialty care physician members network with one another, focusing on providing both quality and efficiency in patient care. This new functionality is especially important to Genesis as they move forward in their rapidly expanding value-based contracting activity with CMS Medicare Shared Savings, Medicaid, Medicare Advantage plans, and employer-sponsored health plans.

Fibroblast's searchable database of all provider profiles in the Genesis preferred network, serves as a single source for all relevant professional, demographic, insurance, and clinical data. It applies machine learning and business logic to guide referrals to the most appropriate, highest-value providers, based on quality, cost, insurance, location, and availability information.

To measure performance and gain actionable insights into network referral patterns, the IPA is also adopting Fibroblast's robust analytics platform. By both analyzing historical referral patterns through a proprietary claims analytics engine and having real-time visibility into referral activities, the organization can engage physician members to quickly impact change, reduce patient network leakage, and increase shared savings.

"Responding to the ever-changing business of healthcare, our organization embraces referral management innovation, enabling our physician network to drive patient referrals to our preferred network of high-quality, efficient providers, without creating an extra burden on their time or resources," said Dr. Jim Walton, President and CEO of Genesis Physicians Group. "Fibroblast's technology and proven best practices give our physicians a more data-driven approach to patient co-management with their colleagues, while also increasing efficiency, improving care, and helping to chart the path forward on the continued journey to value."

To close the loop on patient care, Fibroblast also provides much-needed visibility into referrals from start to finish. Standardized, rules-based workflows, which are easily configurable, facilitate the referral process and promote a more efficient, transparent workstream. To further streamline care, the workflows enable secure communication between providers and staff, and offer personalized messages for patients related to their referrals, including email and text-based appointment reminders.

"We are thrilled to partner with Genesis Physicians Group to improve its already strong performance in its risk-based contracts and to help keep costs down while keeping outcomes high," said Scott Vold, co-founder and CEO of Fibroblast. "More importantly, we're incredibly pleased to collaborate with a forward-thinking, physician-driven organization that aligns with our mission to ensure not only that no patients fall through the cracks, but also that physicians can thrive in the business of healthcare today."

About Fibroblast

Fibroblast is the industry leader in referral intelligence for health systems, clinically integrated networks, accountable care organizations, and large physician groups. The company's end-to-end solution addresses the challenges of optimizing referrals in both fee-for-service and fee-for-value care delivery models. As the most comprehensive technology on the market today, it offers provider data management capabilities, patient and provider matching algorithms, workflow and communication tools, claims-based, real-time analytics, evidenced-based care protocols, and e-consult functionality. By guiding patients to lower cost, higher-quality providers, and continuously monitoring network performance, Fibroblast reduces patient leakage and closes gaps in care, while also increasing efficiency and profitability. For more information, please visit www.Fibroblast.com .

About Genesis Physicians Group

Genesis Physicians Group, an Independent Physicians Association founded in 1986, is a physician-led membership organization, serving a wide range of independent primary care and specialist physicians in the North Texas area. With over 1,500 members, Genesis is one of the largest groups of independent physicians in North Texas, recently establishing a robust network of physicians committed to population health management and value-based contracting/ACO. Since its founding, Genesis has continued to evolve and innovate in a rapidly changing healthcare environment, to best meet the needs of its members.

Media contact:

Lisa Chernikoff

Vice President of Marketing, Fibroblast

lisa@fibroblast.com

SOURCE Fibroblast

Related Links

www.fibroblast.com

