Genesis Ranks Highest Overall for Tech Innovation in J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Tech Experience Index Study

"At Genesis, we put the customer at the core of everything we do, and technology is no exception," said Claudia Marquez, Chief Operating Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "We aim to make vehicle ownership a personalized experience, and we are pleased that our customers have found our technologies intuitive and tailored to their needs."

The TXI Innovation Index Study measures how effectively each automotive brand brings technologies to market, measured on a 1,000-point scale. The index combines the level of adoption of new technologies for each brand with the excellence in execution. The execution measurement examines how much owners like the technologies and how many problems they experience while using them.

The TXI Study analyzes 36 technologies, which are divided into four categories: convenience; emerging automation; energy and sustainability; and infotainment and connectivity. Only technologies classified as advanced are award eligible.

About the 2021 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study

The 2021 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study is based on responses from 110,827 owners of new 2021 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from February through July 2021. The TXI Study complements the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)SM and the J.D. Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudySM by measuring how effectively each automotive brand brings new technologies to market. The TXI Study combines the level of adoption of new technologies for each brand with the excellence in execution. The execution measurement examines how much owners like the technologies and how many problems they experience while using them. For more information about the U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/automotive/us-tech-experience-index-txi-study. See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2021100.

